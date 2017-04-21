Religion Digest

Music
HERB HENRY FAMILY – 7 p.m. April 28, Community Baptist Church, 328 D St., Waterford. With soloist Sheri Stambaugh and the Gage Family. Free with offering.
JULIE-N-FRIENDS – 6 p.m. April 30, Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. With Solid Ground, Gospel Road, Bridge Of Grace, Sheri Stambaugh and Walter Sally. Free. 559-304-1102.
COMMUNITY HYMN SING – 4 p.m. April 30, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-529-3228, www.tupc.org.
Classes
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays April 24-July 17, Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave., Modesto. DVD series is for those who has lost a loved one. 209-529-2666.
GRIEFSHARE – 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, Centenary Church, McHenry and Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Support group for help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. 209-527-5441.
BOOK STUDY – 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 16. “The Obstacle is the Way,” by Ryan Holiday. Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive. 209-648-3495.
PIONEER CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 7, First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. Bible study club for children kindergarten through fifth grade. 209-522-9046.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY – 10 a.m. Sundays, Healing Word Christian Fellowship Church, 950 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-450-6612.
WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDIES – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; call for times. Shelter Cove Church, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-567-3200.
MOPS – 6 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Trinity United Modesto Mothers of Preschoolers. 209-529-3228.
PIONEER CLUBS – 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Centenary Church, McHenry at Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Midweek program for preschool through fifth grade. Fee for materials. 209-527-5441.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Seminar and support for those who have lost a loved one. Free.
NEW CREATION IN CHRIST – 7 p.m. Fridays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Faith-based ministry for men who are struggling against addiction and/or life-dominating sin. 209-545-5530.
BIBLE STUDIES – Various times, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. Men’s and women’s classes. 209-523-4531
Miscellaneous
DRUMMING CIRCLE AND SHAMANIC HEALING MEDITATION – 6:30 p.m. April 27, Center for Spiritual Living, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. With Israel Hurtado. 209-648-3495.
LADIES DAY RETREAT – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Speaker, Susanna Aughtmon on “Finding Grace in Your Crazy Good Journey.” $20. 209-529-3228, www.tupc.org.
WORLD LABYRINTH DAY CELEBRATION – 1 p.m. May 6, College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Ave., Modesto. Church participates in international event. 209-522-7244.
SPRING TEA – 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6, St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1528 Oakdale Road, Modesto. Proceeds benefit Salvation Army. $20. 209-522-3267.
