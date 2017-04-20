Living

April 20, 2017 11:01 AM

Are you a fan of Starbucks’ unicorn frappuccino? This barista’s not.

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

Starbucks rolled out its limited-time unicorn frappuccino drink recently, billing it as a “flavor-changing, color-changing, totally-not-made-up” refreshment, but not everyone’s a fan.

Namely, one Braden Burson, who says he’s a Starbucks barista. Burson’s Twitter video rant on the drink went viral before he removed it Thursday.

In the video, now removed, Burson begged “Please don’t get it! I have never made so many frappuccinos in my entire life.” He added that he has “never been so stressed out,” and complained of being covered in sticky unicorn, uh, ingredients.

 
