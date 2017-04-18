What do to if you meet a mountain lion

Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. People rarely get more than a brief glimpse of a mountain lion in the wild. Lion attacks on people are rare, with fewer than a dozen fatalities in North America in more than 100 years. But just in case you do encounter a mountain lion, this video will help you be prepared.
Colorado Division of Wildlife
Doctors at Memorial Medical Center have introduced transcatheter aortic valve replacement as an alternative to open-heart surgery to treat life-threatening aortic valve stenosis. As shown in this animation, a catheter is inserted in the patient and threaded to the heart to replace the aortic valve.
Mountain lions, bears, raccoons and other animals at the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary had their own snow day on Sunday, January 15, 2017. Watch as these mountain lions get acquainted with their new snowman friend.