Turlock goes ‘Beyond the Garden Gate’ for its annual tour

The Turlock Garden Club is preparing for its spring garden tour, set for April 29, featuring the theme “Beyond the Garden Gate.”
There will be seven homes on the Turlock tour, including an artist’s 1947 midcentury-modern home with a desert landscape featuring sculptures and fountains made by the homeowner.
Other gardens on the Turlock tour include a traditional brick home with manicured lawns and shrubbery, a 1911 farmhouse surrounded by oak trees and with a children’s play area, a 1967 cottage-style garden, as well as outdoor kitchen areas, swimming pools, fountains, statuary and more.
In an unusual twist, one backyard on the tour also provides home to 18 live turtles, so – as the garden club’s press release warns – watch your step at this stop.
Proceeds from the tour provide scholarships for high school seniors and college students in Turlock and neighboring communities and help fund charitable organizations and beautification projects.
The Turlock Garden Club’s fifth annual garden tour is Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Tickets – $20 adults, $10 children – can be purchased at The Greenery in Turlock, West Turf Nursery in Modesto, Morris Nursery in Riverbank and from Turlock Garden Club members.
Comments