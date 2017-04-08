At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

A weekly glance at programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. Some programs are ongoing, others are special events and all are free and open to the public:
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locations.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
For babies, active toddlers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locations.
INTERNET & COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Ongoing
Basic introductions in separate classes. Advance registration required; contact branches for dates, times and locations.
FRIENDS OF THE PATTERSON LIBRARY MEETING ▪ April 10
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Friends of the Patterson Library. 1 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
EXTREME COUPONING ▪ April 10
Free presentation on how to save money while shopping. 5:30 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-543-7353.
CARROT CRAFT ▪ April 11
Join us for a carrot craft, then stick around to enjoy an appearance by the Easter Bunny and yummy treats. 3 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
FELT BUNNY POUCH ▪ April 11
Learn how to fold a cute bunny pouch out of a square piece of felt. 3:30 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
FELT BUNNY CRAFT ▪ April 11
Start with a square of felt, fill the square with candy and fold into an adorable, soft bunny. Ages 5 and up. 3:30 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
PLANTS IN A JAR ▪ April 11
Children create their own terrariums. Children under 4 must have guardian supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-543-7353.
ON THE ROAD TO CITIZENSHIP: NATURALIZATION 101 ▪ April 11
Free program that will focus on the basics of naturalization. 6 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
EGG CARTON SEED STARTER ▪ April 12
Start your garden with an egg carton seed starter program. 3 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
MODESTO LEGO PLAY ▪ April 12
Children build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
TEEN CRAFT: HANDMADE POM-POM ANIMALS ▪ April 12
Teens and adults can make handmade pom-poms out of yarn. Completed pom-poms can then be made into fluffy chicks, sheep, or bunnies. All materials will be provided. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
BANK JAR CRAFT ▪ April 12
Decorate a bank jar to house your coin collection or savings. 3:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
EGGS ARE EVERYWHERE: GREAT VALLEY MUSEUM ▪ April 12
The Great Valley Museum will help children will explore different types of eggs through hands-on activities, including eggs from insects, chickens, spiders and more. 4:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
GUITAR PICK CRAFT ▪ April 13
Punch guitar picks out of old gift cards. Use them as picks or make a pair of unique earrings. Ages 13 and up. 3 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
NEWMAN LEGO DAY ▪ April 13
Children build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 3:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
BUNNY RACE CAR TREATS ▪ April 13
We will be making these cars using Twinkies, Peeps and marshmallows. All ages are welcome, but children under the age of 4 must have direct parental supervision. All materials will be provided. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
BUILD AN EDIBLE PEEPS BIRDHOUSE ▪ April 13
Make a delicious, edible birdhouse using seasonal Peeps and other yummy ingredients. All materials will be provided. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
TWEEN MOVIE: MIDDLE SCHOOL: THE WORST YEARS OF MY LIFE ▪ April 13
Designed for ages 9-12. Tweens can enjoy a movie and snack at the library. This month's movie is the film “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life.” 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353
ACT!VATED STORY THEATRE ▪ April 14
Two multicultural folktales full of physical comedy, music, song, dance, American Sign Language and audience participation. 11 a.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
OAKDALE LEGO DAY ▪ April 14
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
CROCHET FOR BEGINNERS ▪ April 14
Learn basic crochet techniques with Instructor Prithika Singh. Please bring your own crochet hooks. Yarn will be provided. 3 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
ACT!VATED STORY THEATRE ▪ April 15
Two multicultural folktales full of physical comedy, music, song, dance, American Sign Language and audience participation. 11 a.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
SATURDAY STORIES AND ART: FLOWER GARDENS ▪ April 15
Each program will feature a picture book and a related art project. Participants will use a variety of mediums and techniques to explore an art concept, creating their own pieces to take home. 1 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
ACT!VATED STORY THEATRE ▪ April 15
Two multicultural folktales full of physical comedy, music, song, dance, American Sign Language and audience participation. 2 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
ACT!VATED STORY THEATRE ▪ April 17
Two multicultural folktales full of physical comedy, music, song, dance, American Sign Language and audience participation. 11 a.m. Keyes Library, 4420 Maud Ave. 209-664-8006.
ACT!VATED STORY THEATRE ▪ April 17
Two multicultural folktales full of physical comedy, music, song, dance, American Sign Language and audience participation. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-543-7353.
