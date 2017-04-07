Lend a Hand

Call the Volunteer Center of United Way, 209-524-1307, or email volunteer@uwaystan.org.
Volunteers needed for special events:
NORTH MODESTO KIWANIS
NEEDED: Volunteers Friday, June 9, for the Graffiti Car Show and Parade. Volunteers assist along the parade route by monitoring a designed block and/or intersection. There are two shifts, 3-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. Volunteers can make this a social event by bringing chairs, ice chests and a picnic. Contact agency by April 15.
CONTACT: Ray Sanders, rskray@sbcglobal.net or Bill Michael, wmichael7@msn.com
Ongoing positions:
AMERICAN CANCER
SOCIETY
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older are needed to assist with the Road to Recovery program, which provides free rides to and from treatment. All volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and insurance. Training is required as well as passing a background and DMV check. Drivers are needed in several areas of Stanislaus County.
CONTACT: Linda Sites, 209-524-7241, linda.sites@cancer.org
STANISLAUS COUNTY AREA AGENCY ON AGING & VETERANS SERVICES
NEEDED: Mature volunteers ages 55 and older to regularly visit older adults who are having trouble overcoming difficulties, connect seniors to service, help them learn to cope and provide support. Peer 2 Peer volunteers will need to attend an initial 30-hour training and are supervised by professional clinicians. Training will begin Tuesday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Prior to training, volunteers meet with the volunteer coordinator. Volunteers 18 and older are also needed for the Friendly Visitor program, providing social visitors and companionship to isolated, often lonely seniors, in Stanislaus County.
CONTACT: Arthur Ramirez, 209-525-4613, ramirezar@stancounty.com
AMERICAN RED CROSS
NEEDED: Volunteers 16 and older to serve in a variety of roles in Modesto and throughout Stanislaus County. Disaster responders are needed to respond to home fires. Some positions may require 18 years of age and older. Fire prevention volunteers are needed to install smoke detectors in 700 homes in the next six months. Additional needs include general office work and emergency preparedness education. All volunteers receive Red Cross volunteer training. Some volunteer duties may be performed at home. For more information, visit RedCross.org/GoldCountry and click on “Volunteer with Us.”
CONTACT: Eric Goossens, 209-523-6502, eric.goossens@redcross.org
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY DISCOVERY SHOP
NEEDED: Volunteers age 14 years and older can gain retail experience while they cashier, sort, price and steam merchandise and set up displays. Work four hours per week with flexible day and evening shifts available.
CONTACT: Alyssa Wegner, 209-544-9279, alyssa.wegner@cancer.org
HOPE HAVEN WEST
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older in the warehouse to sort, box, assemble and pack wheelchairs. Hope Haven West collects discarded and used wheelchairs from throughout Central California. The wheelchairs are shipped to vocational rehab units of 17 federal prisons where prisoners refurbish the chairs. The refurbished chairs are then returned to the agency. The warehouse is located at 1324 Coldwell Ave. Volunteer opportunities are 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
CONTACT: Lonny Davis, 209-402-7900, hopehavenwest@gmail.com
SOCIETY FOR DISABILITIES
NEEDED: Volunteers to help the development department in marketing and fundraising which includes outreach and social media. Volunteers will be trained to represent the agency at health fairs; fundraising events; and other marketing activities.
CONTACT: Carolyn Teixeira Gomes, 209-524-3536, Carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org
TURLOCK HISTORICAL SOCIETY
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older to work as Turlock Historical Museum docents, working at least once a month. Docents greet the public, answer phone calls, handle sales and do light chores. An interview and 2-3 training hours are required. Volunteers are also used for special events, as needed. Complete an application online at http://turlockhistoricalsociety.org/.
CONTACT: Steve Mayotte, 209-668-7386, turlockhistoricalsociety@gmail.com
Comments