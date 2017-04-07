CBS celebrating Passover with Seders, events open to community

Congregation Beth Shalom will celebrate Passover with new programs open to the community.
Passover – the Jewish holiday of freedom – is the most observed holiday in Judaism, according CBS Rabbi Shalom Bochner. This year, Passover begins Monday night, April 10, and ends Tuesday night, April 18.
The observance dates back more 3,500 years and celebrates the birthday of the Hebrew tribe, the date when it was transformed from enslavement to a free nation, Bochner said in a press release. “It is also a celebration of the season of rebirth after the winter and a time of new beginnings.”
The main Passover ritual is the Seder, a festive meal eaten with family, friends and neighbors. The Seder is celebrated on the anniversary of the Exodus from Egypt, the full moon of the Hebrew month of Nissan and includes 15 activities, including eating a bitter herb as a reminder of the bitterness of slavery, eating matzah (unleavened bread) to recall the haste to be free, singing celebratory Psalms and telling and discussion of the Exodus story.
Seders are open to the public and the catered meals are $12-$30 for CBS members, $24-$46 for nonmembers; age 4 and under are free. Here’s a look at the CBS observances planned:
Sunday, April 9, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Family Fest with hands-on Passover activities
Monday, April 10, noon-1 p.m. Siyyum (conclusion of study celebration) for First Born and others; 7:15-11:45 p.m. Traditional (late-night) Seder
Tuesday, April 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Passover services, Prayers for Dew; 7-9 p.m. Musical Seder
Wednesday April 12, 11 a.m.. Morning Service with Hallel; noon-1 p.m. Passover lunch
Friday, April 14, 7-8 p.m. Shabbat Passover Services followed by Oneg (refreshments)
Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-noon Shabbat Passover Services by Kiddush lunch
Tuesday, April 18, 6 p.m. Minchah (afternoon) Services followed at 6:30 p.m. by Yizkor (memorial) services; 7-8:30 p.m. Moshiach Meal, conclude Passover with a celebration of redemption
Congregation Beth Shalom is at 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. For more see www.cbsmodesto.org.
Music
THE MELASHENKO FOUR – 6:30 p.m. April 21, Ceres Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1633 North Central Ave. Harmonies and testimony. Free. 209-538-1024.
Classes
GRIEFSHARE – 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, Centenary Church, McHenry and Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Support group for help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. 209-527-5441.
BOOK STUDY – 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 16. “The Obstacle is the Way,” by Ryan Holiday. Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive. 209-648-3495.
PIONEER CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 7, First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. Bible study club for children kindergarten through fifth grade. 209-522-9046.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY – 10 a.m. Sundays, Healing Word Christian Fellowship Church, 950 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-450-6612.
WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDIES – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; call for times. Shelter Cove Church, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-567-3200.
MOPS – 6 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Trinity United Modesto Mothers of Preschoolers. 209-529-3228.
PIONEER CLUBS – 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Centenary Church, McHenry at Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Midweek program for preschool through fifth grade. Fee for materials. 209-527-5441.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Seminar and support for those who have lost a loved one. Free.
NEW CREATION IN CHRIST – 7 p.m. Fridays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Faith-based ministry for men who are struggling against addiction and/or life-dominating sin. 209-545-5530.
BIBLE STUDIES – Various times, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. Men’s and women’s classes. 209-523-4531
Miscellaneous
EGG HUNT AND CARNIVAL – 2-6 p.m. April 15, Cornerstone Community Church, 17900 Comconex Road, Manteca. Inflatables, five egg hunts and characters available for pictures. Free. 209-825-1220 or cornerstonemanteca.com/events.
LADIES DAY RETREAT – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Speaker, Susanna Aughtmon on “Finding Grace in Your Crazy Good Journey.” $20. 209-529-3228, www.tupc.org.
COMMUNITY HYMN SING – 4 p.m. April 30, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-529-3228, www.tupc.org.
Lent & Easter Services
CENTENARY CHURCH SERVICES – 9 a.m. April 9, Centenary Church, corner of Tokay and McHenry Avenues; brunch follows. 7 p.m. April 13, Maundy Thursday Service. 7 p.m. April 14, Good Friday Service. 6:30, 9 and 11 a.m. April 16, Easter Services. 209-527-5441 or www.centenarychurch.net
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH SERVICES – 7 p.m. April 13, Maundy Thursday Services; 6 p.m., April 14, Good Friday Service; 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Easter service and 10 a.m. traditional Easter service April 16; 11 a.m. egg hunt. First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto.
ST. JOSEPH’S CHURCH – 8 a.m. April 13, Holy Thursday with 6 p.m. concert and 7:30 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the church (Spanish in the hall). 8 a.m. April 14, Good Friday, Walk for Life Modesto (meets at East Ridge Community Church), with noon Live Stations of the Cross, 1:30 p.m. Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion, 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Novena, 6 p.m. Our Lady of Sorrows, Spanish and 7:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross. 8 a.m. April 15, Holy Saturday with 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil in the church and Spanish Mass in the hall. Easter Sunday Masses start with outdoor 6 a.m. Sunrise Mass, then 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. (Traditional Latin Form), 10:30 a.m. (in church and hall), noon, 1:30 p.m. in Spanish and at 5:30 p.m. 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. www.stjmod.com or 209-551-4973.
ST. JOHN BOSCO CATHOLIC CHURCH – 7 p.m. April 13, Holy Mass and procession and all night adoration. Noon-3 p.m. April 14, Mass of the Pre-Sanctified and Way of the Cross. 9 a.m. April 15, Easter Vigil Sung Latin Mass. 9 a.m. April 16, Easter Mass and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. 1606 Imperial Ave., Modesto. 209-599-6242.
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH – Weekday-Saturday services begin 7 p.m.: April 13, Maundy Thursday, Last Supper; April 14, Good Friday, Crucifixion; April 15, Holy Saturday, Service of Light. Easter Sunday service April 16 9:30 a.m. with pot luck brunch and egg hunt to follow. 324 College Ave. Modesto.
GOOD FRIDAY WALK-THROUGH – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. April 14, Redeemer Church, 820 H St., Modesto. Self-guided tour of the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus; children welcome. RedeemerModesto.com
