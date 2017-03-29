April showers festivals on Modesto, Mother Lode region

April brings spring and with it a host of festivals and fairs geared toward getting folks out and about in communities across the region.
From music to celebrations of wine, food, kites and Mother Earth, there’s plenty planned to draw crowds. Here’s a look at just some of the ways you can get out there and enjoy the change of seasons:
MODESTO UNPLUGGED MUSIC FESTIVAL – March 31-April 30: This monthlong live music showcase is a celebration of Americana, bluegrass, Celtic, country and all things acoustic in intimate spaces around downtown Modesto. Various times in various locations; see www.modestounplugged.com for details. Tickets are $10-$15 depending on the show. Call 209-543-5306.
WILDFLOWER DAY – April 1: Visit Pacheco State Park and explore information from the California Native Plant Society, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and California State Parks. There will be arts and crafts for children and a bird walk at 9:30 a.m. Guided wildflower hikes begin at 10 a.m., filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Self-guided tours with a hike pamphlet are available. $10 per vehicle. 209-826-1196.
LIVINGSTON KITE FESTIVAL – April 9: Event features kite flying, competitions, crafting and entertainment. Merced County Sheriff’s Department’s Vietnam-era Huey helicopter will land to kick off the event; the department also will display its SWAT armored vehicle “Bearcat” and water rescue boat. First 500 kids receive a free kite. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Livingston Middle School, 101 F St., Livingston. Free. http://livingstonkitefestival.com
A PICKER’S STREET FAIR AND CAR SHOW – April 15: Vintage cars, music, antiques, collectibles and crafts. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. 498 Fifth St. Gustine. 209-733-8050.
EARTH DAY IN THE PARK – April 22: A day of “green” education, live entertainment, activities for all ages, food, Trash-Formation art contest for students K-12 and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Graceada Park, Sycamore and Needham streets, Modesto. Free. www.modestogov.com/415/Earth-Day.
STANISLAUS ARTIST OPEN STUDIO TOUR – April 22-23: More than 55 artists at 36 studios and gallery venues primarily in Turlock, Modesto and Oakdale open their doors to the public. Meet local artists where they create their work, with studio tours, demonstrations and art to view and for sale. Map booklets double as tickets for the tour and will be available for $10, free to age 18 and under. Tour hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For map purchase locations, see www.stanislausaos.wordpress.com.
CALAVERAS AIR FAIRE – April 22: AA Mother Lode Chapter 484 event with airplane rides, aircraft and classic car displays, fly-in, music and open house. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; airplane rides 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for $10-$20. Fly-in and open house are free. Calaveras County Airport, 3600 Carol Kennedy Drive, San Andreas. www.eaa484.org.
TASTE OF CALAVERAS – April 22: Wineries and restaurants, select chefs, professional musicians and plein air artists gather for annual celebration. Cooking demonstrations, wine tasting, educational wine and food pairing seminars and silent auction. Noon-4 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. $50 advance, $55 at gate. 209-736-1333; www.angelscampbusiness.com.
GOLD COUNTRY PEDDLER’S FAIRE – April 23: Historic Knights Ferry Gold Country Peddler’s Faire features antiques, collectibles, crafts and more than 100 dealers. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Knights Ferry Recreation Area, 17968 Covered Bridge Road. Free. 209-480-3602.
HUGHSON FRUIT & NUT FESTIVAL – April 29-30: The community event will include tethered balloon rides, vendors, food, farmers market, kids activities, live entertainment, tastings, a chili cook-off, car show and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Hughson. hughsonchamber.org.
SONORA SPRING FESTIVAL – April 29: Annual family event features arts and craft vendors, live entertainment, street entertainment, hair and fashion show and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Sonora. Free. www.sonoraca.com.
DELHI MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL – April 29: Annual event, with food, fun and entertainment. 1-8 p.m. Delhi High School, 16881 Schendel Ave. 209-632-2436.
Comments