At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

A weekly glance at programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. Some programs are ongoing, others are special events and all are free and open to the public:
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locations.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
For babies, active toddlers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locations.
INTERNET & COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Ongoing
Basic introductions in separate classes. Advance registration required; contact branches for dates, times and locations.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Through March
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers on 4-7:30 p.m. at various branches; call for dates and locations.
MUG IT UP ▪ March 27
Pick up a free mug and learn different techniques to turn it into a work of art. Noon. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
FRIENDS OF THE OAKDALE LIBRARY MEETING ▪ March 27
All are invited. 1:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
TEEN FAN FICTION CLUB ▪ March 27
Teens write, share and discuss their creative fan fiction. Recommended for ages 12-18. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
PICTURE BOOK MINIATURE GOLF ▪ March 28
Test your skills at nine-hole indoor mini golf course made of picture books. Open hours. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
OAKDALE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB ▪ March 28
This month the book club will discuss “Our Lady of the Forest” by David Guterson. 11:30 a.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
CAT IN THE HAT PAPER PLATE CRAFT ▪ March 28
Celebrate the works of Dr. Seuss by creating a paper plate cutout of the Cat in the Hat. 3 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
TURLOCK LEGO DAY ▪ March 28
Children can build LEGO displays for the library using the library’s LEGO and DUPLO blocks. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
SALIDA LEGO DAY ▪ March 28
Children can build LEGO displays for the library using the library’s LEGO and DUPLO blocks. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
RIVERBANK LIBRARY BOOK CLUB ▪ March 28
The book club will discuss “The Story of Edgar Sawtelle” by David Wroblewski. 4 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
DÍA: DAY OF THE CHILD/DAY OF THE BOOK ▪ March 29
The library will offer crafts, activities, games and bilingual Story Time on the theme “One World, Many Rhythms.” Service organizations will provide information. Children will receive free books while supplies last from Friends of the Patterson Library. 1 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE: KNOW THE TEN WARNING SIGNS ▪ March 30
Discover the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease in this workshop. Register by contacting the Alzhemier’s Association at 800-272-3900 or emailing ivilleda@alz.org. 10 a.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
DÍA: DAY OF THE CHILD/DAY OF THE BOOK ▪ March 30
The library will offer crafts, activities, games and bilingual Story Time on the theme “One World, Many Rhythms.” Service organizations will provide information. Each child will receive a free activity book. 3 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
BIRD FEEDER CRAFT ▪ March 30
Make a bird feeder for your feathery friends. Note: peanut butter will be one of the ingredients. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
PLANT A SPRING FLOWER ▪ March 30
Celebrate the start of spring by planting a flower seed. Each child will have their choice of flower seed to plant and take home. All materials will be provided and all ages are welcome. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
MODESTO COMIX CLUB ▪ March 30
Discussions, games and activities featuring our comic of the month. 4 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
AUTHOR VISIT: ROSEMARY WELLS ▪ April 3
Rosemary Wells, beloved children’s book author and illustrator of the “Ruby & Max” and “Yoko Cat” series, is coming to the Modesto Library for a reading and book signing. 11:15 a.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
ON THE ROAD TO CITIZENSHIP: NATURALIZATION 101 ▪ April 3
Are you, or someone you know, trying to navigate the naturalization process? Join us for a free program that will focus on the basics of naturalization. 6 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
