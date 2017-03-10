At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

.MA weekly glance at the many programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. Some programs are ongoing, others are special events and all are free and open to the public:
STAY AND PLAY ▪ Ongoing
After Story Time on Thursdays. Music, movement, and sensory play. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
New and classic picture books, flannelboard and puppet stories, fingerplays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers aged 3-5 and their caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
Storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, fingerplays and more at programs for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
FRIENDS OF THE PATTERSON LIBRARY MEETING ▪ March 13
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Friends of the Patterson Library. 1 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ March 13
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers on Wednesdays from 4-7:30 pm. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
SALIDA LIBRARY BOOK CLUB ▪ March 14
This month the book club will discuss “The Women” by T.C. Boyle. 10 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ March 14
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
SHAMROCK SUNCATCHER ▪ March 14
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day. 3 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
PAPER BIRDS CRAFT ▪ March 14
Make paper birds out of cupcake liners. 3 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY CRAFT ▪ March 14
Children will create decorative leprechaun hats using small pots, paint and other materials. Children under 4 must have direct supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
FRIENDS OF THE EMPIRE LIBRARY MEETING ▪ March 14
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting. 5 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
3-D RAINBOW CRAFT AND RAINBOW SCIENCE ▪ March 15
Make a 3-D rainbow paper craft, and experiment with making a rainbow using candy. 3 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
PINEAPPLE CRAFT ▪ March 15
Transform a plain pinecone into a pineapple. All ages welcome. 3 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
PAPER SNAKE CRAFT ▪ March 15
Make a coiled snake out of a paper plate, then give the snake a makeover using assorted craft materials. 3:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
TEEN CRAFT: PERLER BEADS ▪ March 15
Teens and adults can make one of a kind projects using Perler beads. When heat is applied, these colorful fuse together, preserving the designs. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ March 15
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers on Wednesdays from 4-7:30 pm. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
ON THE ROAD TO CITIZENSHIP: NATURALIZATION 101 ▪ March 15
Are you, or someone you know, trying to navigate the naturalization process? Join us for a free program that will focus on the basics of naturalization. 6 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ March 16
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
TEEN AND ADULT DUCT TAPE CRAFTS ▪ March 16
Use duct tape to create colorful flower pen toppers and bookmarks. Ages 13 and up. 3-4 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
ST. PATRICKS’S DAY CRAFT ▪ March 16
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day by making a unique leprechaun mask. All materials will be provided. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
ST. PADDY’S PINCH PREVENTION BRACELET ▪ March 16
In preparation for St. Patrick's Day, all ages are invited to visit the library to make the perfect pinch protection. Crafters will make simple green bead bracelets. All materials will be provided and children under the age of 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ March 16
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers on Wednesdays from 4-7:30 pm. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
OAKDALE LEGO DAY ▪ March 17
Children build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
SATURDAY STORIES AND ART: FANTASTIC FACES ▪ March 18
New series of free art programs for the family featuring a picture book and related art project. Participants will use a variety of mediums and techniques to explore an art concept, creating their own pieces to take home. This Saturday's program will feature Nina Laden's book, “When Pigasso met Mootisse.” Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. 1 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
PINTEREST FOR BEGINNERS ▪ March 18
Learn how to get started on Pinterest: a social media site that allows users to organize images, projects and ideas online. We'll teach you how to open an account, create boards and start pinning. 1:30 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
STEAM CRAFT: EARTHQUAKE ▪ March 18
This fun, technology based craft will begin with a reading from a selection of children's books about earthquakes. Following the reading, we will discuss earthquake safety, and earthquake resistant buildings. Children will have the opportunity to build structures made of dry spaghetti and marshmallows, and test their structural integrity by making simulated earthquakes. All materials will be provided. For ages 5-12. 1:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ March 20
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10 a.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
STEAM ACTIVITY: MARCH MADNESS ▪ March 20
Following a reading of “Hoop Genius” by John Coy, participants will investigate different balls’ ability to bounce based on design and material. This program is designed for ages 5 to 12. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ March 20
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers on Wednesdays from 4-7:30 pm. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
Comments