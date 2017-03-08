Modesto Gospel Mission shows off fashion for a cause

Women will gather to help women Saturday, March 11, at an annual Modesto Gospel Mission event that puts fashion for a cause on center stage.
Of course, men are welcome, too, at the Tea & Fashion Show, to be held at the SOS Club.
The Gospel Mission partners with local boutiques for its benefit, which includes lunch, tea and dessert. There also will be an accessories sale with spring-themed items available for purchase, as well as an auction for gift baskets.
Proceeds from the popular event go toward the mission’s Women’s New Life Program. The program focuses on women who have been caught in “the cycle of homelessness” as they prepare for a return to societal living through physical, spiritual, emotional, social, educational, vocational, employment and financial programs, according to a press release.
Anastasia Carroll, director of development at the Gospel Mission, said there will be four Modesto clothiers showing their fashions this year: Eve & Me, Christina’s, Bonnie J and mobile boutique Bella Rouge. Models walking the runway, as they are each year, will be some of the women in the mission’s New Life Program.
The Gospel Mission has provided meals, beds and safe haven for thousands of poor and homeless men, women, boys and girls in Modesto since 1948.
This year’s event at the SOS Club, 819 Sunset Ave., Modesto, allows for up to 400 people to attend; it begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35 each, two for $65 or $300 for a premium table along the stage and catwalk. Tickets are available at the door, at the mission office, 1400 Yosemite Blvd., at www.eventbrite.com or by calling 209-225-2908.
