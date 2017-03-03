Lend a Hand

Call the Volunteer Center of United Way, 209-524-1307, or email volunteer@uwaystan.org.
Volunteers needed for special events:
DESTINATION GRADUATION BOOK PACKING PARTY
NEEDED: Volunteers 14 and older for a Book Packing Party in Patterson, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 10-11. There are 20,000 books that need to be packed into kits. Local organizations that have needy families who could use books also can pack and take kit of books.
CONTACT: Rochelle Van Horn, 209-238-1706, rvanhorn@stancoe.org
Ongoing positions:
AMERICAN CANCER
SOCIETY
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older are needed to assist with the Road to Recovery program, which provides free rides to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves. All volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and insurance. Training is required as well as passing a background and DMV check. Drivers are needed in several areas of Stanislaus County.
CONTACT: Linda Sites, 209-524-7241, linda.sites@cancer.org
AMERICAN RED CROSS
NEEDED: Volunteers 16 and older to serve in a variety of roles in Modesto and throughout Stanislaus County. Disaster responders are needed to respond to home fires. Some positions may require 18 years of age and older. Fire prevention volunteers are needed to install smoke detectors in 700 homes in the next six months. Additional needs include general office work and emergency preparedness education. All volunteers receive Red Cross volunteer training. Some volunteer duties may be performed at home. For more information, visit RedCross.org/GoldCountry and click on “Volunteer with Us.”
CONTACT: Eric Goossens, 209-523-6502, eric.goossens@redcross.org
HEALTH SERVICES AGENCY VOLUNTEER SERVICES
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 years of age or older, committed to volunteering at least one day a week for a minimum of six months. Gain on-the-job experience while assisting with your clerical and computer skills: Clerical Assistance in Public Health/Family Practice/Pediatrics with our Refugee Program (EMR experience helpful) and/or Arabic, Assyrian, Spanish and other as needed bilingual translator skills. Also recruiting for Volunteer Services Board of Directors (Board Secretary). Complete the application at www.stancounty.com/volunteer. Click on “volunteer application form” in the Volunteer Forms box at the right.
CONTACT: Joyce Decker, 209-558-4179, jdecker@schsa.org
TURLOCK HISTORICAL SOCIETY
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older as Turlock Historical Museum docents, working at least once a month. Museum hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at 108 S. Center St., Turlock. Docents greet the public, answer phone calls, handle sales and do light chores. An interview and 2-3 training hours are required. Volunteers are also used for special events, as needed. Complete an application online at http://turlockhistoricalsociety.org.
CONTACT: Steve Mayotte, 209-668-7386, turlockhistoricalsociety@gmail.com
PROJECT SENTINEL
NEEDED: A diverse group of volunteers 18 and older who help fight housing discrimination in Stanislaus County. Like mystery shoppers, fair housing testers pose as potential tenants to see how landlords treat different types of people in real-life situations. As a volunteer tester, you will receive a small stipend for your work.
CONTACT: Zoha Khalili, 209-236-1577, zkhalili@housing.org
SOCIETY FOR THE
PREVENTION OF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older and their pets to visit seniors in convalescent hospitals and care facilities through the SPCA Pet Outreach Program. Children are welcome if supervised by parent. Pets need to be friendly and like to be handled. Visits are made the first and second Saturday mornings and the third Wednesday mornings of each month.
CONTACT: Mary Davis, marydavis45@sbcglobal.net
UNITED WAY OF STANISLAUS COUNTY
NEEDED: Volunteers to support the CHEF Health Initiative at Caswell Elementary School in Ceres and Bret Harte Elementary School in Modesto. The CHEF initiative provides bags of healthy food as well as Nutrition Education Classes for parents and students. Volunteers build bags of healthy food two Fridays a month mid-day and/or assist teachers in providing nutrition education at one of our Nutrition Education Workshops.
CONTACT: Cory Brown, 209-523-4562, CBrown@uwaystan.org
