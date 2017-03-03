Religion Digest

Music
ECUMENICAL CHORAL CONCERT – 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. Benefit for Habitat For Humanity, Stanislaus. Area church choirs perform, concluding with a combined choir of 120 singing from a variety of sacred genres. 209-527-7354.
Classes
GRIEFSHARE – 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, Centenary Church, McHenry and Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Support group for help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. 209-527-5441.
ADAM & EVE & EVOLUTION — Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. or Saturdays 9:30 a.m. March 8-April 8, Saint Matthias Anglican Church, 101 S. First St., Oakdale. Five-week survey of the spectrum of Christian perspectives on scientific findings and interpreting Genesis 1-3. Registration required at saintmatthiasoakdale.com/aee or 209-847-2012.
ELECTRIC GUITAR WORKSHOP – 9 to 11 a.m. March 18, Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto. Focusing on guitar effects (pedals, racks, etc.), lead by Chad Pippin and Jared Lee. All ages are welcome; children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Free, register by March 17 at
bigvalleygrace.org/electricworkshop.
PIONEER CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 7, First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. Bible Study Club for children kindergarten through fifth grade. 209-522-9046.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY – 10 a.m. Sundays, Healing Word Christian Fellowship Church, 950 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-450-6612.
WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDIES – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; call for times. Shelter Cove Church, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-567-3200.
MOPS – 6 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Trinity United Modesto Mothers of Preschoolers. 209-529-3228.
PIONEER CLUBS – 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Centenary Church, McHenry at Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Midweek program for preschool through fifth grade. Fee for materials. 209-527-5441.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Seminar and support for those who have lost a loved one. Free.
NEW CREATION IN CHRIST – 7 p.m. Fridays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Faith-based ministry for men who are struggling against addiction and/or life-dominating sin. 209-545-5530.
BIBLE STUDIES – Various times, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. Men’s and women’s classes. 209-523-4531
Miscellaneous
STATIONS OF THE CROSS – 7:30 p.m. Fridays March 12-April 7, St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 1606 Imperial Ave., Modesto. Recited following 6:30 p.m. Traditional Latin Mass at 6:30 p.m. 209-599-6242.
“MEANINGFUL CHANGE TO OURSELVES AND THE WORLD” – 2 p.m. March 12, First Church Of Christ Scientist, 225 Downey Ave., Modesto. Speaker Mark McCurties. Free. 209-571-0161.
COMMUNITY BIBLE PROPHECY SEMINAR – 6:30 p.m. through March 18, Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson. The Discover Life Seventh-day Adventist Church hosts a Free Community Bible Prophecy Seminar, “Discover Life in an Uncertain World.” Open to community; free. 209-538-1024 or 408-512-6960.
INDOOR LABYRINTH – Noon to 6 p.m. March 27-March 30, Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont, Modesto Individual prayer walks. 209-524-6841.
