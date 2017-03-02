At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

A weekly glance at the many programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. Some programs are ongoing, others are special events and all are free and open to the public:
STAY AND PLAY ▪ Ongoing
After Story Time on Thursdays. Music, movement, and sensory play. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
New and classic picture books, flannelboard and puppet stories, fingerplays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers aged 3-5 and their caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
Storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, fingerplays and more at programs for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ March 6
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10 a.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
MAYOR’S BOOK CLUB ▪ March 6
Mayor Richard O'Brien will read to preschool age children and their families. 11 a.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ March 6
Free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. 4-7:30 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ March 7
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
YOGA WITH ROSA ▪ March 7
Come take part in a free yoga program with Rosa, our bilingual Yoga instructor. 11:30 a.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
TEEN CRAFT: EMOJI PINS ▪ March 7
Celebrate Teen Tech Week by creating an emoji pin using shrink plastic. 3 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
MAKE YOUR OWN "FUND" JAR ▪ March 7
Learn how to save for the future by creating a fund jar at the library. We will suggest ways to plan, and discuss tips for saving money. 3:30 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
STEAM WORKS: APPLE CHALLENGE ▪ March 7
Following a reading of Dr. Seuss' “Ten Apples Up on Top,” children will be challenged to balance apples on top of structures of their own making. All ages are welcome. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
GREAT VALLEY MUSEUM: EGGS ARE EVERYWHERE ▪ March 7
Discover the many different kinds of eggs, including insect, chicken, quail and spider eggs. Learn the different life cycles and observe the diverse eggs. This program will feature hands-on activities, and is recommended for ages 4 to 8. 4:30 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
WORD INTERMEDIATE ▪ March 7
This workshop is a continuation of Beginning Word and will teach you additional basic functions of Microsoft Word. Advance registration is required. 5 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
NAMI CONNECTION RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP ▪ March 7
NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for adults living with mental illness. 6:30 a.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
MOMS CLUB ▪ March 8
For stay-at-home mothers who would like to connect with other stay-at-home mothers. We encourage you to come with your children, make new friends, and have fun. 10 a.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
TURLOCK TEEN ADVISORY BOARD ▪ March 8
Share your ideas and earn community service credit. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ March 8
Free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. 4-7:30 pm. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
CAREGIVER COLLEGE: PLANNING FINANCIALLY FOR THE FUTURE ▪ March 9
Attend a free meeting to gain practical information to help you become a better caregiver. This month's topic is "Planning Financially for the Future." A free lunch will be provided. Advance registration is required. Noon. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
WEST SIDE READERS BOOK CLUB ▪ March 9
Join our book club for interesting reads and thought-provoking discussions. 1 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
INTERNET BASICS ▪ March 9
This workshop will introduce you to the Internet and the World Wide Web and teach you how to search on the Web. Advance registration is required. 1:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
OAKDALE TEEN BOOK CLUB ▪ March 9
The Oakdale Library has a new book club, for teens only. It's a great opportunity to make new friends, as well as read and discover new books and authors. 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
NEWMAN LEGO DAY ▪ March 9
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 3:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
CERES LEGO DAY ▪ March 9
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
THING 1 AND THING 2 HATS ▪ March 9
Children will be able to create their own Thing 1 and Thing 2 paper hats, perfect for pretending to be the Cat in the Hat’s favorite sidekick. All materials will be provided and all ages are welcome. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
TWEEN ORIGAMI ▪ March 9
Designed for ages 9-12. Choose from our supply of colorful origami paper to make a variety of projects, including Star Wars and Pokémon characters. Origami craft books will be available to browse and check out. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ March 9
Free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. 4-7:30 pm. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
FRIENDS OF SALIDA LIBRARY USED BOOK SALE ▪ March 10-11
Shoppers can choose from a wide range of items for all ages, at bargain prices. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
MYSTERY LOVERS BOOK CLUB ▪ March 10
March's selection is Blood from a Stone by Donna Leon. 10:30 a.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER 20TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY ▪ March 10
Teens and adults, join us in celebrating the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Drop in to watch some of the television episodes with us while enjoying cupcakes and punch (while supplies last). 2:30-5 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
OAKDALE LEGO DAY ▪ March 10
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
FRIENDS OF SALIDA LIBRARY BOARD MEETING ▪ March 11
This meeting will take place place during the Friends of the Salida Library used book sale. The public is welcome to attend this meeting. Noon. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
MODESTO MONEY MAVENS COUPONING CLASS ▪ March 11
Learn how to save money and find bargains. 3 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
FRIENDS OF THE PATTERSON LIBRARY MEETING ▪ March 13
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Friends of the Patterson Library. 1 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ March 13
Free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. 4-7:30 pm. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
Comments