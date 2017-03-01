Modern forest retreat in east Modesto

Think forest chic.
That’s what comes to mind viewing the garden of Nancy and Michael Speltz in east Modesto. Also, green, as in evergreen, a spot of crisp freshness as winter slowly begins to loosen its hold on the valley.
The tree- and shrub-filled yard at 2604 Marlboro Place has garnered Garden of the Month honors for March from the Modesto Garden Club.
Along with that forest feel, the Speltzes’ front landscape also carries a touch of garden art, thanks to some whimsical metal work, such as a pair of large cube, patina-cast containers and a stunning glass and metal double entry door. Another modern metal touch comes from a low-level post that stands amid the shrubbery, displaying the house’s numerical address.
The minimalistic garden and its accessories offer a perfect match for the house’s contemporary architecture.
Standing tall and center stage in the landscape is a huge Deodar cedar, a behemoth sprouting from the decorative bark groundcover.
A variety of shrubs and trees surround the cedar, such as low-growing junipers and other varieties, including a Monterey pine growing from one metal planter.
An extra-wide, staggered-step walkway meanders to the showpiece front double-door; most of the large pebbled-cement segments are flanked by shrubbery.
For more on the Modesto Garden Club, see modestogardenclub.org.
