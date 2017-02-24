At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

A weekly glance at the many programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. Some programs are ongoing, others are special events and all are free and open to the public:
STAY AND PLAY ▪ Ongoing
After Story Time on Thursdays. Music, movement, and sensory play. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
New and classic picture books, flannelboard and puppet stories, fingerplays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers aged 3-5 and their caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
Storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, fingerplays and more at programs for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
FRIENDS OF THE OAKDALE LIBRARY MEETING ▪ Feb. 27
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Friends of the Oakdale Library. 1:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
TEEN FAN FICTION CLUB ▪ Feb. 27
Teens will have the opportunity to write, share and discuss their creative fan fiction with each other in a positive environment. Recommended for ages 12-18. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 27
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). 4-7:30 pm. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
INTERNET BASICS ▪ Feb. 28
This workshop will introduce you to the Internet and the World Wide Web and teach you how to search on the Web. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
OAKDALE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB ▪ Feb. 28
This month the book club will discuss “English Creek” by Ivan Doig. 11:30 a.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
PERLER BEADS ▪ Feb. 28
Create unique designs with Perler beads. When heat is applied, these colorful beads fuse together, preserving the crafter’s design. 3 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
TURLOCK LEGO DAY ▪ Feb. 28
Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
SALIDA LEGO DAY ▪ Feb. 28
Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
RIVERBANK LIBRARY BOOK CLUB ▪ Feb. 28
The book club will discuss “The Illusion of Separateness” by Simon Van Booy. 4 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
NUTRITION AND WELLNESS COURSE ▪ Feb. 28
Five-week course taught by Kristin Harris, an advanced nutrition consultant student from the Bauman College Wellness Program. Topics covered in this course include eating for health, lean proteins and clean fats, allergy-free eating, and how to gain energy and lose weight. 6:45 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
TURLOCK LIBRARY BOOK CLUB ▪ March 1
This month's selection is “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak. 10:30 a.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
HUGHSON LEGO DAY ▪ March 1
Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 3 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
TEEN GAME DAY ▪ March 1
Games teach socialization, sharing, taking turns, and hand-eye coordination. 1:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
DR. SEUSS CRAFT FUN: ONE FISH, TWO FISH, FISH BOWL ▪ March 1
Children can make Dr. Seuss inspired fishbowls using paper plates, paint and goldfish crackers. All materials will be provided. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ March 1
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). 4-7:30 pm. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
FRIENDS OF TURLOCK PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING ▪ March 1
Community members are invited to attend. 6:30 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
CAT IN THE HAT CRAFT ▪ March 2
In celebration of Dr Seuss' 113th birthday, paint hats inspired by the Cat in the Hat. All ages. 9 a.m. Keyes Library, 4420 Maud Ave. 209-664-8006.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ March 2
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
STEAM CHALLENGE – OOBLECK ▪ March 2
Learn about non-Newtonian liquids by making Dr. Seuss-inspired Oobleck. This program might get a little messy, so please dress accordingly. This program is designed for ages 6 and up. 3 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
DR. SEUSS PARTIES ▪ March 2
3 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008; 3 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473; 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204; 3:30 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191; 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505; 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938; 4 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ March 2
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). 4-7:30 pm. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
ADULT COLORING ▪ March 3
Come join us for a relaxing day of coloring. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Keyes Library, 4420 Maud Ave. 209-664-8006.
NEWMAN FAMILY COLORING DAY ▪ March 4
Paper, colored pencils and crayons, and an assortment of designs supplied. 10 a.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
COLOR YOURSELF CALM: COLORING FOR GROWN UPS ▪ March 4
Paper, colored pencils and crayons, and an assortment of designs supplied. 1-3 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
ADULT COLORING ▪ March 4
Paper, colored pencils and crayons, and an assortment of designs supplied. 1-4 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
TURLOCK TEENS TALK BOOKS ▪ March 4
Join fellow bibliophiles for monthly book discussions at the Turlock Library. 3 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ March 6
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10 a.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
MAYOR’S BOOK CLUB ▪ March 6
Mayor Richard O'Brien will read to preschool age children and their families. 11 a.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ March 6
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). 4-7:30 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
