Living

February 21, 2017 7:59 AM

Cilantro 101: Almost zero calories but lots of taste (perhaps soapy)

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

Nutrition: Cilantro offers a lot of taste with minimal calories and no fat; 1/4 cup (4 tablespoons chopped) fresh cilantro leaves contain only 1 calorie. The leaves are considered high in vitamins A, C and K plus dietary fiber. Several studies have credited cilantro with a wide range of healthy attributes from helping sleep to lowering cholesterol. It’s been used as a digestive aid for centuries.

Selection: Cilantro is usually sold in bunches. Look for bright, evenly colored green leaves with no sign of yellow or brown. Leaves should appear fresh, not wilted, with crisp stems.

Storage: Cilantro dries out quickly. But in a sealed plastic bag, it tends to quickly turn to slime. Try this trick: Treat the leaves like a bouquet of fresh flowers. Snip off the bottom of the stems about 1/2 inch. Place the stems in a glass or pint jar with 1 inch of water in the bottom, making sure the stems reach the water but the leaves should be above the rim. Loosely place a plastic bag over the glass and cilantro leave and refrigerate until needed. Change the water every two days. The cilantro will stay fresh, crisp and fragrant for at least a week. Rinse just before use.

Freeze it: Cilantro will keep its flavor (but not its scent) when frozen. For easy use, chop cilantro, then distribute into an empty ice cube tray with 1 tablespoon of cilantro per cube space. Top the tray off with water and freeze. When frozen solid, transfer cubes to a sealed plastic bag. When cooking, add the frozen cilantro cube to recipes, 1 chilly tablespoon at a time.

Or chop fresh cilantro and spread in single layer on a cookie sheet; freeze. Transfer to a zip-locked bag (do this quickly before cilantro defrosts). Store in the freezer for up to six months; no defrosting necessary.

Soapy aftertaste: Cilantro contains aldehyde, a natural chemical compound also found in soap. According to scientific studies, 4 to 14 percent of the population is super-sensitive to the scent (and taste) of aldehyde. To those people, cilantro will taste like soap.

Related content

Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Folsom zoo mountain lions get friendly with snowman

View more video

Entertainment Videos