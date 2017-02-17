At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

A weekly glance at the many programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. Some programs are ongoing, others are special events and all are free and open to the public:
STAY AND PLAY ▪ Ongoing
After Story Time on Thursdays. Music, movement, and sensory play. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
New and classic picture books, flannelboard and puppet stories, fingerplays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers aged 3-5 and their caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
Storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, fingerplays and more at programs for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Feb. 21
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
FRIENDS OF DENAIR LIBRARY MEETING ▪ Feb. 21
Join us for the monthly meeting. 11:15 a.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
YOGA WITH ROSA ▪ Feb. 21
Come take part in a free yoga program with Rosa, our bilingual Yoga instructor. 11:30 a.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS ▪ Feb. 21
Teens can spend the afternoon making friendship bracelets. 3 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
TEEN/TWEEN BUTTON MAKING AND WII GAME PROGRAM ▪ Feb. 21
Make cool 1 inch buttons for your hats or backpacks. Choose an image from provided magazines or create your own with colored pencils and paper. The library will provide the craft materials. 3:30 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
GREAT VALLEY MUSEUM: ROCKS AND MINERALS ▪ Feb. 21
Learn how rocks and minerals are formed, how they are different, and where they come from in this hands-on learning experience. All ages are welcome; designed for children in kindergarten through 4th grade. Children 4 years old and under must have direct parental supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
PUSHING THE LIMITS OF SURVIVAL ▪ Feb. 21
Explore humanity's drive for self preservation through videos and discussion. Snacks and beverages will be provided. 4:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
FAMILY DINNER AND MOVIE NIGHT ▪ Feb. 21
This month's movie is the animated film “The Secret Life of Pets.” Children may come in their pajamas. Bring a picnic dinner and a blanket to sit on. 6 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
NUTRITION AND WELLNESS COURSE ▪ Feb. 21
This five week course is taught by Kristin Harris, an advanced nutrition consultant student from the Bauman College Wellness Program. 6:45 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
CERES LIBRARY BOOK CLUB FOR ADULTS ▪ Feb. 22
This month the book club will discuss “Major Pettigrew's Last Stand” by Helen Simonson. 11:30 a.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
PATTERSON LEGO DAY ▪ Feb. 22
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
GREAT VALLEY MUSEUM: CRIME LAB ▪ Feb. 22
Crime Lab Chemistry: Students will become forensic detectives and scientists, using paper chromatography to investigate solubility, pigments and separation of mixtures. Best for children in 3rd grade and up. 4:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 22
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). 4-7:30 pm. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
NEWMAN LEGO DAY ▪ Feb. 23
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 3:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
MAKE A PRESIDENTIAL COOKIE ▪ Feb. 23
Celebrate George Washington and Abraham Lincoln with this fun edible craft. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
PRESIDENTIAL JEOPARDY ▪ Feb. 23
Children will be invited to play a round of Presidential Jeopardy in celebration of President’s Day. The questions will be multiple choice and designed for children ages 6 to 12, however all ages are welcome to participate. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
TECH CONNECT CLASS ▪ Feb. 23
Learn to use the library website and download apps to access the library's eBooks (Cloud Library), eMagazines (Zinio), digital audiobooks (Hoopla), and online language learning program (Mango Languages.) 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
MODESTO COMIX CLUB ▪ Feb. 23
Hang out on the last Thursday of every month for discussions, games and activities featuring our comic of the month. 4 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
SALIDA TWEEN BOOK CLUB ▪ Feb. 23
Designed for ages 9 to 12. Join us to discuss your favorite books and participate in fun games and activities. This month’s book club selection is the graphic novel “The Underground Abductor” by Nathan Hale. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 23
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). 4-7:30 pm. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
OAKDALE LEGO DAY ▪ Feb. 24
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
CROCHET FOR BEGINNERS ▪ Feb. 24
Learn basic crochet techniques with Instructor Prithika Singh. Please bring your own crochet hooks. Yarn will be provided. 4 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
SCRAPBOOKING FUN ▪ Feb. 25
Stop by the Modesto Library to learn about and practice the art of scrapbooking. This program is open to scrapbookers of all levels. 12:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
PIGEON DAY ▪ Feb. 25
Join us for a story and craft featuring Mo Willem's Pigeon. Can't make it for the craft? Visit the library throughout the day to find the hidden Pigeon and get a prize. 1 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
COLOR YOURSELF CALM: COLORING FOR ADULTS ▪ Feb. 25
Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore! Let us help you relax with a day of coloring, conversation, and refreshments. Colored pencils, crayons, and coloring sheets will be provided. Adults only, please. 1:30 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
FRIENDS OF THE OAKDALE LIBRARY MEETING ▪ Feb. 27
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Friends of the Oakdale Library. 1:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
TEEN FAN FICTION CLUB ▪ Feb. 27
Teens will have the opportunity to write, share and discuss their creative fan fiction with each other in a positive environment. Recommended for ages 12-18. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 27
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). 4-7:30 pm. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
Compiled by Pat Clark
Comments