At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

A weekly glance at the many programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. Some programs are ongoing, others are special events and all are free and open to the public:
KNITTING AND CROCHET CLASSES ▪ Ongoing
Knitting and crocheting help for beginners or those needing help with a special project. 3 p.m. W ednesdays. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
STAY AND PLAY ▪ Ongoing
After Story Time on Thursdays. Music, movement, and sensory play. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
New and classic picture books, flannelboard and puppet stories, fingerplays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers aged 3-5 and their caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
Storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, fingerplays and more at programs for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Feb. 6
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10 a.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
MAYOR’S BOOK CLUB ▪ Feb. 6
Mayor Richard O'Brien will visit the Riverbank Library and read to preschool age children and their families following Story Time. 11 a.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 6
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers on Wednesdays from 4 to 7:30 pm. VITA volunteers are trained by the IRS. 4-7:30 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
YOGA WITH ROSA ▪ Feb. 7
Come take part in a free yoga program with Rosa, our bilingual Yoga instructor. 11:30a.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
TEEN PERLER BEAD CRAFT ▪ Feb. 7
Teens can spend the afternoon creating unique designs with Perler beads. When heat is applied, these colorful beads fuse together, preserving the crafters' designs. 3 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
BATH BOMBS CRAFT ▪ Feb. 7
Create scented bath bombs and tasty lip balms at the Riverbank Library. This craft is geared toward teens and adults. 3:30 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
Make a Sliding Bookmark ▪ Feb. 7
Make a sliding bookmark. This craft is open to all ages. 3:30 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
Valentine Book ’n Craft ▪ Feb. 7
Enjoy a Valentine’s Day story followed by craft activities. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
STEAM WORKS: GRAVITY PAINTING ▪ Feb. 7
Children will combine science and art by using gravitational pull to create unique paintings. Designed for children in kindergarten and up. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
WORD INTERMEDIATE ▪ Feb. 7
This workshop is a continuation of Beginning Word and will teach you additional basic functions of Microsoft Word. Advance registration is required. 5 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
NAMI CONNECTION RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP ▪ Feb. 7
NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for adults living with mental illness. 5-6:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
TEEN CRAFT: NO-SEW FELT HEART PILLOWS ▪ Feb. 8
Teens and adults can make no-sew heart pillows using colorful felt. The hearts will be stuffed with pillow filling. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
MODESTO LEGO PLAY ▪ Feb. 8
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS ▪ Feb. 8
Bring your best friends to the library to make, share, and exchange friendship bracelets. 3:30 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
TURLOCK TEEN ADVISORY BOARD ▪ Feb. 8
Share your ideas and earn community service credit. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 8
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers. VITA volunteers are trained by the IRS. 4-7:30 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
HOPE FOR PARENTS OF COLLEGE BOUND STUDENTS ▪ Feb. 8
No matter your income level or the ages of your children, proper planning may help you save on rather than just for the cost of a college education. If you have college-bound children become an informed parent. Reserve your seat at by calling or registering online.6 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
SHAKE IT UP HEARTS CRAFT ▪ Feb. 9
With a jar, paint, and a little shake, you can make a Valentine. This craft will follow a special Valentine's Day themed Story Time. Noon. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
WESTSIDE READERS BOOK CLUB ▪ Feb. 9
Join our book club for interesting reads and discussions. 1 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
INTERNET BASICS ▪ Feb. 9
This workshop will introduce you to the Internet and the World Wide Web and teach you how to search on the Web. Advance registration is required. 1:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
BEFORE YOU SEEK A GRANT: A CHECKLIST FOR NEW NONPROFITS ▪ Feb. 9
This program is geared towards community groups without nonprofit status or new nonprofits with very little experience in grant seeking. You will be provided with a step-by step checklist approach to help increase your organization’s readiness for foundation fundraising. 2-4 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
VALENTINE’S DAY CARD CRAFT ▪ Feb. 9
Kids are invited to create Valentine's Day cards at the library. 3 p.m. Keyes Library, 4420 Maud Ave. 209-664-8006.
BEE MY VALENTINE ▪ Feb. 9
Children will make heart-shaped bumblebees to give to their loved ones. All supplies will be provided and all ages are welcome. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
NEWMAN LEGO DAY ▪ Feb. 9
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. LEGO play helps children develop fine motor skills. Children must have direct parental supervision. 3:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
STEAM ACTIVITY: MAKE CLOUDS IN THE LIBRARY ▪ Feb. 9
Learn about the different types of clouds in the sky, and make homemade clouds. Recommended for children ages 4 and up, however all ages are welcome. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
TEEN BOOK CLUB ▪ Feb. 9
The book for February will be “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie. 4:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 9
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers. VITA volunteers are trained by the IRS. 4-7:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
ADULT COLORING ▪ Feb. 10
Join us for a relaxing day of coloring. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Keyes Library, 4420 Maud Ave. 209-664-8006.
MYSTERY LOVERS BOOK CLUB ▪ Feb. 10
February's selection is “A Great Deliverance” by Elizabeth George. 10:30 a.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
OAKDALE LEGO DAY ▪ Feb. 10
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
CROCHET FOR BEGINNERS ▪ Feb. 10
Learn basic crochet techniques with Instructor Prithika Singh. Please bring your own crochet hooks. Yarn will be provided. 4 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
MO WILLEMS’ DAY ▪ Feb. 11
Celebrate author Mo Willems. Find Pigeon hiding in the room to get a prize, take your picture in a giant book. Coloring pages will available all day long. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
FRIENDSHIP STEAM ▪ Feb. 11
Celebrate Make a New Friend Day with friend building crafts and activities. Enjoy friend floam, dancing candy, friendship thaumatrope spinners, and plate weaving. 1 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
VALENTINE’S DAY MONSTERS ▪ Feb. 11
Create a Valentine's Day monster out of paper and provided craft materials. 1:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
MODESTO MONEY MAVENS COUPONING CLASS ▪ Feb. 11
Learn how to save money and find bargains. 3 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Feb. 13
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10 a.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
FRIENDS OF THE PATTERSON LIBRARY MEETING ▪ Feb. 13
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Friends of the Patterson Library. 1 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 13
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers. 4-7:30 pm. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
LOVE YOURSELF AT THE LIBRARY ▪ Feb. 13
Learn how to create a variety of spa-themed items to pamper yourself. From lip-balms to bath salts, these fun crafts are easy to do. Adults only. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Feb. 14
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
VALENTINE CARD CRAFT ▪ Feb. 14
Children are invited to make beautiful homemade Valentine's Day cards using colorful hearts and paper. 3:30 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
ANIME YOUR WAY ▪ Feb. 14
Learn how to draw anime with former Simpson’s artist Carlos Nieto III. Carlos will teach you how to create and modify an anime character from scratch, no matter what your drawing level. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
VALENTINE OWL CRAFT ▪ Feb. 14
Use your imagination to make these cute owls. Completed owls make great Valentine's Day gifts. Ages 5 and up. 3:30 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
VALENTINE’S DAY CRAFT ▪ Feb. 14
Children will make and decorate a Valentine's Day cards using paper and other materials. All ages welcome. Children under 4 must have parent supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
EXCEL INTERMEDIATE ▪ Feb. 14
This workshop is a continuation of Excel Basics and will teach you additional basic functions of Excel. Advance registration is required. 5 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
POM-POM FLAG ▪ Feb. 15
Create your own pom-pom flag for Presidents' Day. 3 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
STEAM CHALLENGE- GALAXY SLIME ▪ Feb. 15
Participants will make galaxy slime out of everyday items. Advance registration is required. 3 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
SHAVING CREAM POLAR BEAR ▪ Feb. 15
Learn about the polar bear and its habitat while making an adorable teddy bear that gets its wonderful fluffy texture from a mix of shaving cream and glue. 3:30 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
MODESTO LEGO PLAY ▪ Feb. 15
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
LOVE BEAR CRAFT ▪ Feb. 15
Make a cute love bear to share a message with someone special. 3:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
ANIME YOUR WAY ▪ Feb. 15
Learn how to draw anime with former Simpson’s artist Carlos Nieto III. Carlos will teach you how to create and modify an anime character from scratch, no matter what your drawing level. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
VALENTINE APOCALYPSE ▪ Feb. 15
Valentine’s Day is over. Let’s celebrate with an apocalyptic good time! There will be crafts, light refreshments and a movie. 4:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 15
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers. 4-7:30 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Feb. 16
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
E-MAIL BASICS ▪ Feb. 16
This workshop teaches you the basics of creating and sending an email. You will need to have created your email account prior to the beginning of class. Advance registration is required. 1:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
BALLOON ROCKETS AND BALLOON ANIMALS ▪ Feb. 16
Come to the Hughson Library to shoot balloon rockets and make balloon animals. 3 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
LOVE YOURSELF @ YOUR LIBRARY ▪ Feb. 16
Pamper yourself with natural DIY recipes that will inspire you to enjoy the little pleasures in life. This program is for teens and adults, ages 13 and up. 3 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
ROCK PAINTING CRAFT ▪ Feb. 16
Let your creativity shine; paint something for yourself, your garden or a friend. Rocks and paint will be provided. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
EMPIRE LEGO PLAY ▪ Feb. 16
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 16
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers. 4-7:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
ANIME YOUR WAY ▪ Feb. 16
Learn how to draw anime with former Simpson’s artist Carlos Nieto III. Carlos will teach you how to create and modify an anime character from scratch, no matter what your drawing level. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
NEWMAN ADULT COLORING DAY ▪ Feb. 17
Coloring isn't just for children! Coloring has been shown to be a stress reliever for adults. Enjoy the comfortable and relaxing environment of the library while tapping into your creative side. 1:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
OAKDALE LEGO PLAY ▪ Feb. 17
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
ANIME YOUR WAY ▪ Feb. 18
Learn how to draw anime with former Simpson’s artist Carlos Nieto III. Carlos will teach you how to create and modify an anime character from scratch, no matter what your drawing level. 1 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
