Religion Digest

Classes
GRIEFSHARE – 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, Centenary Church, McHenry and Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Support group for help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. 209-527-5441.
LIGHT IN DARK TIMES: THE PATHWAY TO HEALTH AND PEACE – 6:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Feb. 25, Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1633 N. Central Ave. Experience greater peace and productivity, improve relationships, and discover the biblical path to a better life. Free. 209-538-1024.
ACOUSTIC GUITAR WORKSHOP – 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18, Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto. Associate Pastor Tim Miller will walk through the basics of playing the acoustic guitar in a worship context. For all ages and skill levels; children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Free, register by Feb. 17 at bigvalleygrace.org/acousticworkshop.
RESTORATIVE COMMUNICATION IN TIMES OF CONFLICT – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stanislaus County, 2172 Kiernan Ave., Modesto. With Ryan McCarthy. Free; register at www.conflictresolutionstanislaus.eventbrite.com. 415-694-3624.
ELECTRIC GUITAR WORKSHOP – 9 to 11 a.m. March 18, Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto. Focusing on guitar effects (pedals, racks, etc.), lead by Chad Pippin and Jared Lee. All ages are welcome; children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Free, register by March 17 at
bigvalleygrace.org/electricworkshop.
BOOK STUDY – 6 p.m. Tuesdays through March 1, Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. The Spiritual Emerson: Essential Works by Ralph Waldo Emerson. Donation. 209-648-3495.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY – 10 a.m. Sundays, Healing Word Christian Fellowship Church, 950 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-450-6612.
WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDIES – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; call for times. Shelter Cove Church, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-567-3200.
MOPS – 6 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Trinity United Modesto Mothers of Preschoolers. 209-529-3228.
PIONEER CLUBS – 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Centenary Church, McHenry at Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Midweek program for preschool through fifth grade. Fee for materials. 209-527-5441.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Seminar and support group for those who have lost a loved one. Free.
NEW CREATION IN CHRIST – 7 p.m. Fridays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Faith-based ministry for men who are struggling against addiction and/or life-dominating sin. 209-545-5530.
BIBLE STUDIES – Various times, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. Men’s and women’s classes. 209-523-4531
Miscellaneous
REFORMATION PLAY – 9:30 a.m., Feb. 5. Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. An original play, “You Were There – The Reformation,” will be performed during church service as a 1940s radio broadcast. The play commemorates the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Reformation. 209-523-4531.
REGIONAL RELIEF SOCIETY WOMEN’S CONFERNCE – 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4300 Geer Road, Turlock. Speaker Linda K. Burton, General Relief Society President for the LDS church. Free.
