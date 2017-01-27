At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

A weekly glance at the many programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. All free and open to the public:
KNITTING AND CROCHET CLASSES ▪ Ongoing
For beginners or those needing help with a special project. 3 p.m. W ednesdays. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
STAY AND PLAY ▪ Ongoing
After Story Time on Thursdays. Music, movement, and sensory play. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
New and classic picture books, flannelboard and puppet stories, fingerplays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers aged 3-5 and their caregivers. Contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
Storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, fingerplays and more at programs for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers. Contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
PENGUIN PARTY ▪ Jan. 31
Waddle races, a "pin the bow tie on the penguin" game, and penguin-themed crafts. 3:30 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
DANCING DRAGON CRAFT ▪ Jan. 31
Decorate a colorful dancing dragon to celebrate Chinese New Year. The craft is designed for ages 5 and up. 3:30 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
STEAM TEEN ACTIVITY ▪ Jan. 31
Explore the world of electricity and art by making a craft that spins and twirls on top of a battery. 3:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
STEAM CHINESE NEW YEAR ▪ Jan. 31
Read stories followed by STEAM art activities, including crafting a dragon puppet, coloring a dragon mask, and painting a Chinese fan. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
STEAM WORKS: COLOR AND LIGHT ▪ Jan. 31
Discover the properties of color and light with several fun science activities. 3:30 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
FAMILY GAME DAY ▪ Jan. 31
Playing board games helps teach socialization, sharing, taking turns, and hand-eye coordination. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
TURLOCK LIBRARY BOOK CLUB ▪ Feb. 1
February's selection is “The Samurai's Garden: A Novel” by Gail Tsukiyama. 10:30 a.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
BUTTERFLY CRAFTS ▪ Feb. 1
Each child can pick from a variety of different premade craft kits to make an adorable butterfly. 3 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
SHADOW PLAY DAY ▪ Feb. 1
Make shadow puppets, and create art with shadows. 3 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
VALENTINE’S CRAFT PARTY ▪ Feb. 1
A variety of craft supplies will be available. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
TEEN GAME DAY ▪ Feb. 1
All ages are welcome. Games teach socialization, sharing, taking turns, and hand-eye coordination. 3:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
MODESTO LEGO PLAY ▪ Feb. 1
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
FRIENDS OF THE WATERFORD LIBRARY MEETING ▪ Feb. 1
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting. 4 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
FRIENDS OF THE RIVERBANK LIBRARY MONTHLY MEETING ▪ Feb. 1
Group meets the first Wednesday of the month. 4:30 pm. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 1
Free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers. VITA volunteers are trained by the IRS. 4-7:30 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
FRIENDS OF TURLOCK PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING ▪ Feb. 1
Community members are invited to attend. 6:30 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Feb. 2
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
GROUNDHOG DAY CRAFT ▪ Feb. 2
Visit the library to make a groundhog in a cup. Noon and 3 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
PAINTING DAY ▪ Feb. 2
All supplies will be provided and children under the age of 4 will require direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
CERES LEGO DAY ▪ Feb. 2
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 2
The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers. VITA volunteers are trained by the IRS. 4-7:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
NEWMAN ADULT COLORING DAY ▪ Feb. 3
Coloring has been shown to be a stress reliever for adults. Enjoy the comfortable and relaxing environment of the library while tapping into your creative side. 1:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
OAKDALE LEGO DAY ▪ Feb. 3
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
ADULT COLORING ▪ Feb. 4
All supplies will be provided. 1-4 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
TURLOCK TEENS TALK BOOKS ▪ Feb. 4
Join fellow bibliophiles for monthly book discussions at the Turlock Library. 3 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Feb. 6
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10 a.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
MAYOR’S BOOK CLUB ▪ Feb. 6
Mayor Richard O'Brien will visit the Riverbank Library and read to preschool age children and their families following Story Time. 11 a.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪ Feb. 6
Free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). Volunteers are trained by the IRS. 4-7:30 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
