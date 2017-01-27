Living

January 27, 2017 3:19 PM

At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

A weekly glance at the many programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. All free and open to the public:

KNITTING AND CROCHET CLASSES ▪  Ongoing

For beginners or those needing help with a special project. 3 p.m. W ednesdays. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.

STAY AND PLAY ▪  Ongoing

After Story Time on Thursdays. Music, movement, and sensory play. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪  Ongoing

New and classic picture books, flannelboard and puppet stories, fingerplays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers aged 3-5 and their caregivers. Contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.

WIGGLE WORMS ▪  Ongoing

Storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, fingerplays and more at programs for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers. Contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.

PENGUIN PARTY ▪  Jan. 31

Waddle races, a "pin the bow tie on the penguin" game, and penguin-themed crafts. 3:30 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.

DANCING DRAGON CRAFT ▪  Jan. 31

Decorate a colorful dancing dragon to celebrate Chinese New Year. The craft is designed for ages 5 and up. 3:30 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.

STEAM TEEN ACTIVITY ▪  Jan. 31

Explore the world of electricity and art by making a craft that spins and twirls on top of a battery. 3:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.

STEAM CHINESE NEW YEAR ▪  Jan. 31

Read stories followed by STEAM art activities, including crafting a dragon puppet, coloring a dragon mask, and painting a Chinese fan. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.

STEAM WORKS: COLOR AND LIGHT ▪  Jan. 31

Discover the properties of color and light with several fun science activities. 3:30 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.

FAMILY GAME DAY ▪  Jan. 31

Playing board games helps teach socialization, sharing, taking turns, and hand-eye coordination. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.

TURLOCK LIBRARY BOOK CLUB ▪  Feb. 1

February's selection is “The Samurai's Garden: A Novel” by Gail Tsukiyama. 10:30 a.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.

BUTTERFLY CRAFTS ▪  Feb. 1

Each child can pick from a variety of different premade craft kits to make an adorable butterfly. 3 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.

SHADOW PLAY DAY ▪  Feb. 1

Make shadow puppets, and create art with shadows. 3 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.

VALENTINE’S CRAFT PARTY ▪  Feb. 1

A variety of craft supplies will be available. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.

TEEN GAME DAY ▪  Feb. 1

All ages are welcome. Games teach socialization, sharing, taking turns, and hand-eye coordination. 3:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.

MODESTO LEGO PLAY ▪  Feb. 1

Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.

FRIENDS OF THE WATERFORD LIBRARY MEETING ▪  Feb. 1

All are invited to attend the monthly meeting. 4 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.

FRIENDS OF THE RIVERBANK LIBRARY MONTHLY MEETING ▪  Feb. 1

Group meets the first Wednesday of the month. 4:30 pm. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.

VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪  Feb. 1

Free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers. VITA volunteers are trained by the IRS. 4-7:30 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.

FRIENDS OF TURLOCK PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING ▪  Feb. 1

Community members are invited to attend. 6:30 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.

COMPUTER BASICS ▪  Feb. 2

A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.

GROUNDHOG DAY CRAFT ▪  Feb. 2

Visit the library to make a groundhog in a cup. Noon and 3 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.

PAINTING DAY ▪  Feb. 2

All supplies will be provided and children under the age of 4 will require direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.

CERES LEGO DAY ▪  Feb. 2

Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.

VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪  Feb. 2

The public is invited to receive free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteers. VITA volunteers are trained by the IRS. 4-7:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.

NEWMAN ADULT COLORING DAY ▪  Feb. 3

Coloring has been shown to be a stress reliever for adults. Enjoy the comfortable and relaxing environment of the library while tapping into your creative side. 1:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.

OAKDALE LEGO DAY ▪  Feb. 3

Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.

ADULT COLORING ▪  Feb. 4

All supplies will be provided. 1-4 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.

TURLOCK TEENS TALK BOOKS ▪  Feb. 4

Join fellow bibliophiles for monthly book discussions at the Turlock Library. 3 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.

COMPUTER BASICS ▪  Feb. 6

A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10 a.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.

MAYOR’S BOOK CLUB ▪  Feb. 6

Mayor Richard O'Brien will visit the Riverbank Library and read to preschool age children and their families following Story Time. 11 a.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.

VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION ▪  Feb. 6

Free tax preparation assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). Volunteers are trained by the IRS. 4-7:30 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.

