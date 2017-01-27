Turlock pastor’s leadership guide available

Turlock Pastor James G. Hanna’s book “Leadership for L.I.F.E.,” is available locally for churches as a guide to help them develop leaders.
Hanna is pastor of spiritual growth and development at the non-denominational New Life Christian Center in Turlock. He drew on “20 years of experience in developing leaders,” according to a press release from the publisher, Xulon Press, to provide “a pathway that addresses not just the character qualities needed but also the essential skills that are necessary for spiritual leaders to thrive in today’s changing church culture.”
Hanna has a Doctorate in Church Leadership with a concentration in Organizational System, the press release said, and has been teaching and training leaders for the past 25 years.
Xulon, a division of Salem Media Group, is a Christian self-publisher; the book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Music
JULIE-N-FRIENDS – 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. Gospel music with California Melody Boys, the Shaw Family Band, Bridge Of Grace, soloists Bill Burkett and Chuck Woods. Free. 559-304-1102.
Classes
SURVIVING IN TOUGH TIMES – 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, Seminar on effectively managing money by Gordon Botting. Free. 209-538-1024.
GRIEFSHARE – 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 31-April 25, Centenary Church, McHenry and Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Support group for help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. 209-527-5441.
LIGHT IN DARK TIMES: THE PATHWAY TO HEALTH AND PEACE – 6:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays from Feb. 3-25, Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1633 N. Central Ave. Experience greater peace and productivity, improve relationships, and discover the biblical path to a better life. Free. 209-538-1024.
ACOUSTIC GUITAR WORKSHOP – 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18, Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto. Associate Pastor Tim Miller will walk through the basics of playing the acoustic guitar in a worship context. For all ages and skill levels; children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Free, register by Feb. 17 at bigvalleygrace.org/acousticworkshop.
ELECTRIC GUITAR WORKSHOP – 9 to 11 a.m. March 18, Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto. Focusing on guitar effects (pedals, racks, etc.), lead by Chad Pippin and Jared Lee. All ages are welcome; children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Free, register by March 17 at bigvalleygrace.org/electricworkshop.
RESTORATIVE COMMUNICATION IN TIMES OF CONFLICT – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stanislaus County, 2172 Kiernan Ave., Modesto. With Ryan McCarthy. Free; register at www.conflictresolutionstanislaus.eventbrite.com. 415-694-3624.
BOOK STUDY – 6 p.m. Tuesdays through March 1, Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. The Spiritual Emerson: Essential Works by Ralph Waldo Emerson. Donation. 209-648-3495.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY – 10 a.m. Sundays, Healing Word Christian Fellowship Church, 950 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-450-6612.
WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDIES – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; call for times. Shelter Cove Church, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-567-3200.
MOPS – 6 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Trinity United Modesto Mothers of Preschoolers. 209-529-3228.
PIONEER CLUBS – 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Centenary Church, McHenry at Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Midweek program. for preschool through fifth grade. Fee for materials. 209-527-5441.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Seminar and support group for those who have lost a loved one. Free.
NEW CREATION IN CHRIST – 7 p.m. Fridays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Faith-based ministry for men who are struggling against addiction and/or life-dominating sin. 209-545-5530.
BIBLE STUDIES – Various times, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. Men’s and women’s classes. 209-523-4531
Miscellaneous
SINGING QUARTZ CRYSTAL BOWL CONCERT – 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. Jeff Hartwig will offer an hour of restful and inspiring vibrations and tones. Donations accepted. 209-648-3495.
REFORMATION PLAY – 9:30 a.m., Feb. 5. Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. An original play, "You Were There – The Reformation," will be performed during church service as a 1940s radio broadcast. The play commemorates the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Reformation. 209-523-4531.
REGIONAL RELIEF SOCIETY WOMEN’S CONFERNCE – 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4300 Geer Road, Turlock. Speaker Linda K Burton, General Relief Society President for the LDS church. Free.
