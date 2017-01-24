Fests, fetes to get you out of January hibernation

A lot of us have had a hefty dose of cocoon time since the holidays wrapped up, huddled indoors as welcome but heavy winter storms have done their will on the Modesto region.
The rain may or may not be over, but as sure as the sun will come out – well, whenever the weatherman says it will – you can bet a lot of people are ready to peek out from under the warm cover of their homes and get out to enjoy what their communities have to offer.
And there’s plenty to come – from poetry to parties to wine to big, fabulous festivals, the calendar of Modesto and Mother Lode region events in February and March promises an annual harbinger of the spring that’s just on the horizon.
Many of the events coming up have been happening annually for decades, a solid sign that they’re doing something right to entertain their masses. Here’s a look at some of what’s coming up:
MoSt Poetry Festival – Feb. 4: The fifth annual Modesto Poetry Festival features guest artist Susan Wooldridge. Held by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center, the fest will include workshops, a luncheon and poetry contest. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. $30 for MoSt members, $35 general, $10 high school students. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1528 Oakdale Road, Modesto. mostpoetry.org.
Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration – Feb. 4: Featured speaker will be civil rights activist Andrew Young. 7-9 p.m. Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave. 209-575-6866.
Chinese New Year Party – Feb. 12: The Stanislaus Chinese Association presents it 45th annual party, this year marking the Year of the Rooster. There will be cultural presentations, food, entertainment. 5 to 9 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. $20 adults, $12 ages 6-12. Tickets available at Orient House, Imperial Garden and JP Asian Fusion restaurants. facebook.com/StanAACR.
Presidents Wine Weekend – Feb. 18-19: The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance presents its 21st annual event. The event is a mass Calaveras County tasting with 23 alliance wineries participating. 11 a.m. to 5p.m. Limited tasting flights are available all weekend with the purchase of a $20 commemorative wine glass. For locations and more, see calaveraswines.org or 209-728-9467.
Ripon Almond Blossom Festival – Feb. 24-26: The 55th annual fest heralds the spring blossoms with food, a carnival, parade, art exhibits and more. The parade will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in downtown Ripon. The festival is noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Feb. 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Road. Free. riponchamber.org.
Motown Boogie Hip Hop Festival – Feb. 25: Family event with break dance competitions, Urban Art Show, B-Boy guest dancers performance with professional dancer Ivan “Urban Action Figure” Manriquez and D.J. Hocus Manriquez. Noon to 6 p.m. Maddux Youth Center, 615 Sierra Drive, Modesto. $5, free age 5 and under. 209-341-2951.
Mardi Gras 2017 – Feb. 25: The annual street party outside Tresetti’s World Caffe returns, celebrating with old school New Orleans style, plenty of Bourbon Street flavor, live entertainment and, of course, plenty of beads. Doors open 6 p.m. 11th Street between I and J streets., Modesto. $25 includes Cajun buffet dinner; tickets presale only at the restaurant.
Sonora Celtic Faire – March 10-12: The fair marks its 31st year, celebrating the cultures of Ireland, Scotland, Cornwall, Wales and all Celtic nations. The event will feature jousting, live Celtic music, vendors and more. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 11 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 12. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $12-$25. 209-532-8375 or sonoracelticfaire.com.
Knights Ferry Civil War Days – March 11-12: The Civil War comes alive in Knights Ferry thanks to the American Civil War Association. Experience how life was for soldiers, women and children. Times to be confirmed. Knights Ferry Covered Bridge, 17968 Covered Bridge Road. Free. www.acwa.org.
Lucky Fest 2017 – March 17: This annual pub crawl in downtown Modesto features 25 pop-up St. Patrick’s Day-themed pubs for one day only. Live music and more. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Gates open at 5 p.m. $12 advance, $20 at the door. luckyfestmodesto.com.
Murphys Irish Day – March 18: Thousands annually gather in the historic Gold Rush town to honor its Celtic heritage with booths, art, food, wine, music, dance, jugglers and more. A bagpipe-led parade begins at 11 a.m. with the festival running 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Main Street, Murphys. visitmurphys.com.
Camellia Show – March 18-19: The 56th annual event will show off award-winning camellias in the private Gallo Camellia Gardens, which feature 1,000 of the blooming plants over a 1-mile stroll. Rare camellia plants of various sizes will be for sale on the patio. 2 to 5 p.m. March 18; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19. E.&J. Gallo Winery administration building, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
Modesto Marathon Expo – March 18: Golden Valley Fitness Centers expo with vendor booths, information and more. Open to the public as well as racers in the annual Surgical Artistry Modesto Marathon, which will be held March 19. Expo is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza Harvest Hall, 1000 L St. Free. modestomarathon.com.
Mother Lode Daffodil Show – March 18-19: Northern California Daffodil Society show features blooming daffodils outside and in the showroom with horticulture exhibits and artistic designs in judged show. Guided tours from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m Sunday. Show runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. Free. www.daffodil.org or 925-625-5526.x
Oakdale Testicle Festival – March 27: The Cowboy Capital of the World celebrates its 36th annual event. 6 to 9 p.m. FES Hall, Oakdale. Price TBA. oakdaletesticlefestival.com.
