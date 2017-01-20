At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

0:51 Rain, wind and tree work in Modesto Pause

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:39 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Game of the Week, Modesto-Beyer

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

2:03 New anti-theft tool unveiled for farmers

1:41 New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage

0:39 Tree down on Claus Road near Riverbank