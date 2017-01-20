At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

A weekly glance at the many programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. Some programs are ongoing, others are special events and all are free and open to the public:
KNITTING AND CROCHET CLASSES ▪ Ongoing
Knitting and crocheting help for beginners or those needing help with a special project. 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
STAY AND PLAY ▪ Ongoing
After Story Time on Thursdays. Music, movement, and sensory play. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
New and classic picture books, flannelboard and puppet stories, fingerplays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers aged 3-5 and their caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
Storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, fingerplays and more at programs for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Jan. 23
Includes an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
FRIENDS OF THE OAKDALE LIBRARY MEETING ▪ Jan. 23
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Friends of the Oakdale Library. 1:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
TEEN FAN FICTION CLUB ▪ Jan. 23
Teens will have the opportunity to write, share and discuss their creative fan fiction with each other in a positive environment. Recommended for ages 12-18. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
GAMERS ACTIVATE! ▪ Jan. 23
Bring your favorite video games to life by participating in crafts and activities inspired by Pokémon, Angry Birds, and Minecraft. 4 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
INTERNET BASICS ▪ Jan. 24
This workshop will introduce you to the Internet and the World Wide Web and teach you how to search on the Web. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
WATERCOLOR WINTER SCENE PAINTING ▪ Jan. 24
Come make magical winter scenes on paper using watercolor paint and a little bit of saltread more. 3 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
SALIDA LEGO DAY ▪ Jan. 24
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
TURLOCK LEGO DAY ▪ Jan. 24
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
RIVERBANK LIBRARY BOOK CLUB ▪ Jan. 24
The book club will discuss “Turn of Mind” by Alice LaPlante. Book clubs allow community members to expand their knowledge of books through meaningful discussions with others. 4 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
EXCEL INTERMEDIATE ▪ Jan. 24
This workshop is a continuation of Excel Basics and will teach you additional basic functions of Excel. Advance registration is required. 5 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
CERES LIBRARY BOOK CLUB FOR ADULTS ▪ Jan. 25
This month the book club will discuss “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End” by Atul Gawande. 11:30 a.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
PATTERSON LEGO DAY ▪ Jan. 25
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
MODESETO LEGO DAY ▪ Jan. 25
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
CHINESE NEW YEAR CRAFT ▪ Jan. 25
Children can celebrate the new year by making toilet paper tube dragons. All materials will be provided. All ages are welcome, however children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
KIDS CRAFT-A-PALOOZA ▪ Jan. 25
Catch up on the crafts that you may have missed, or make your own creation. 3:30 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
TECH CONNECT: TWITTER BASICS ▪ Jan. 25
This program will help beginning Twitter users learn how to create an account, post messages, find other users, understand Twitter terminology, and more. Participants are required to bring their own laptop or device and must have an email account created prior to the class. Advance registration is required. 6 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
WEAVING MAT ART ACTIVITY ▪ Jan. 26
Precut paper critters and colorful paper strips will be provided to make paper weaving a fun, artistic challenge. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
NEWMAN LEGO DAY ▪ Jan. 25
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
CHINESE NEW YEAR CRAFTS ▪ Jan. 26
Get ready to have fun with two Chinese New Year themed crafts. Children will be able to fashion a festive Chinese rattle drum out of paper plates and craft sticks. Children may also create fierce dragons using cardboard toilet paper rolls and tissue paper. All materials will be provided. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
PAPER LANTERN ▪ Jan. 26
Make and decorate a paper lantern to celebrate Chinese New Year. 3:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
COMIX CLUB ▪ Jan. 26
Hang out on the last Thursday of every month for discussions, games and activities featuring our comic of the month. This month we’re reading “Amulet: The Stonekeeper” by Kazu Kibuishi. 4 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
SALIDA TWEEN BOOK CLUB ▪ Jan. 26
Designed for ages 9-12. Join us to discuss your favorite books and participate in fun games and activities. This month’s book club selection is the graphic novel “Roller Girl” by Victoria Jamieson. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
CROCHET FOR BEGINNERS ▪ Jan. 27
Learn basic crochet techniques with Instructor Prithika Singh. Please bring your own crochet hooks. Yarn will be provided. 4 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
SCRAPBOOKING ▪ Jan. 28
Learn about and practice the art of scrapbooking, open to scrapbookers of all levels. Participants will learn scrapbooking techniques, followed by free time to work on their own scrapbooks. Some materials will be provided. 12:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
UNICORN DAY ▪ Jan. 28
Join us for a unicorn-themed story and craft. Can’t make it for the craft? Visit the library throughout the day to find the hidden unicorn and get a prize. 1 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
Compiled by Pat Clark
