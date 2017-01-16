Deciding to quit smoking and making a plan

Smoking is still the No. 1 cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. Quitting now can cut your risks of diseases caused by smoking cigarettes and leave you feeling stronger and healthier.
If you are one of the nearly 7 in 10 smokers who want to quit, why not make the decision to quit now?
Planning ahead is a major part of successfully quitting smoking. Here are some steps that can improve your chances of quitting for good. Develop an effective “Quit Plan” by including the following:
List your reasons to quit smoking.
Figure out what triggers make you want to smoke so you can avoid them, especially during the early days.
Pick a quit date and mark your calendar. Picking a quit date is a key step and will give you time to prepare for your new healthier life style. You might choose a meaningful date such as a holiday, yours or a loved one’s birthday or a random date. Mark it on your calendar. Make a strong, personal commitment to quit on that date.
Identify a support system. Support is another key part of your plan. Let your family, friends and co-workers know that you are quitting. They can give you support and encouragement.
Gather information and resources. There are stop-smoking programs, telephone quit lines, books and self-help pamphlets.
Prepare for your Quit Date. Get rid of cigarettes, lighters and ashtrays in your home, car and at work.
Stock up on oral substitutes such as cinnamon sticks, coffee stirrers, straws, sugarless gum, carrot and celery sticks.
Other options that can help you successfully quit:
▪ Stress management
▪ Exercise
▪ Meditation
▪ Journal writing
▪ Deep breathing
▪ Pharmacological alternatives. Will you use nicotine replacement therapy or other medication? If so, you will need to discuss this with your health care provider.
▪ Stop-smoking classes. Will you attend such a class? If so, you need to sign-up for one.
Only you can make the decision to quit smoking. Loved ones may want you to quit, but the real commitment must come from you. Most smokers who want to quit try several times before they succeed. If you have a Quit Plan in place, your chances of success will be much higher.
Smoking cessation consultations and classes are available at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation if you would like help in putting a Quit Plan in place for yourself, call 209-550-4747 or 209-548-7892.
Martinez is a Registered Respiratory Therapist/Certified Asthma Educator at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation.
