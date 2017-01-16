Annual Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival held over the weekend

The festival's docent-led boat tours seek to inform visitors about birds, photography and local geology, while highlighting the beauty of Morro Bay Harbor and surrounding area. The festival started Friday, January 13, 2017, and runs until Monday, January 16.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
A great blue heron relaxes is some trees in the Heron Rookery near the Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History.
Laura Dickinson
ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
People hiking the Montaña de Oro sandpit during the Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival.
Laura Dickinson
ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
A brown pelican checks out the tour boat.
Laura Dickinson
ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Fishermen in kayaks near Morro Rock.
Laura Dickinson
ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
One of the festival’s boat tours, “Morro Bay Up Close,” was led by State Parks Docent John McCabe and Capt. Stew Hamby of Captain Stew’s Bay Cruise. Clare Strohman of Los Osos checks for shore birds with binoculars during the boat tour.
Laura Dickinson
ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
One of the festival’s boat tours, “Morro Bay Up Close,” was led by State Parks Docent John McCabe and Capt. Stew Hamby of Captain Stew’s Bay Cruise. McCabe hands a diagram of a volcano, describing the Morros, to Clare Strohman of Los Osos and Angela Robinson of Atascadero. In the background enjoying the tour is Ann Shane of Camarillo.
Laura Dickinson
ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
A cormorant and a white egret warm themselves next to the rocks watching for their next meal.
Laura Dickinson
ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Comments