At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

Jan. A weekly glance at the many programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. Some programs are ongoing, others are special events and all are free and open to the public:
KNITTING AND CROCHET CLASSES ▪ Ongoing
Knitting and crocheting help for beginners or those needing help with a special project. 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
STAY AND PLAY ▪ Ongoing
After Story Time on Thursdays. Music, movement, and sensory play. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
New and classic picture books, flannelboard and puppet stories, fingerplays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers aged 3-5 and their caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
Storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, fingerplays and more at programs for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Jan. 17
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
YOGA WITH ROSA ▪ Jan. 17
Come take part in a free yoga program with Rosa, our bilingual Yoga instructor. 11:30 a.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
CUP LUMINARIES ▪ Jan. 17
Create a paper cup luminary by cutting holes into a paper cup, and adding a flameless tea candle for effect. 3 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
GIANT GAME FUN ▪ Jan. 17
Children and teens are invited to play giant versions of popular games. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
T(W)EEN TUESDAY: BUTTON MAKER ▪ Jan. 17
Use our button maker to create unique pins, perfect for decorating backpacks. 3:30 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
BINARY BRACELETS ▪ Jan. 17
Children will learn the basics of computer coding while making bracelets. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
FAMILY DINNER AND MOVIE NIGHT: “FINDING DORY” ▪ Jan. 17
Children and their families can enjoy a family-friendly movie and picnic dinner at the library. 6 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
PENGUIN CRAFT ▪ Jan. 18
Make a cute winter penguin using a recycled water bottle and cotton balls, then style him as you please. 3:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
MODESTO LEGO PLAY ▪ Jan. 19
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. LEGO play helps children develop fine motor skills. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
CAKE DECORATING 2 ▪ Jan. 18
Take your own frosted cake to decorate. Decorating frosting, pastry bags and specialty tips will be supplied. Advance registration is required. 6:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Jan. 19
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
SNOWY SHEEP HANDPRINT CRAFT ▪ Jan. 19
After a sheep-themed Story Time, each child can make a snowy sheep out of his or her handprint and cotton balls. Noon. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
E-MAIL BASICS ▪ Jan. 19
This workshop teaches you the basics of creating and sending an email. You will need to have created your email account prior to the beginning of class. Advance registration is required. 1:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
STEAM WORKS: CLOUDS ▪ Jan. 19
Join us for a fun and educational Story Time about clouds. Learn about clouds, rain and more during our rainy day science activity. STEAM Works is designed for children in kindergarten and older; children 4 and under must be supervised by a parent. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
TEEN/ADULT GRATITUDE JOURNALS ▪ Jan. 19
Start the year out right with a gratitude journal. Participants will receive a small journal and inspiration to help make journaling a lasting habit. Ages 13 and up. 3:30 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
SPIN ART PAINTING ACTIVITY ▪ Jan. 19
Using spin art machines, children can create unique art pieces by dropping paint onto a spinning piece of paper. All materials will be provided. Recommended for ages 4 and up. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
FRIENDS OF SALIDA LIBRARY BOARD MEETING ▪ Jan. 19
Community members are invited to attend the Friends of the Library meeting. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
NEWMAN ADULT COLORING DAY ▪ Jan. 20
Coloring has been shown to be a stress reliever for adults. We will supply the paper, colored pencils and crayons, and an assortment of designs. 1:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
OAKDALE LEGO DAY ▪ Jan. 20
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
MODESTO MAGIC SHOW! ▪ Jan. 20
Through the power of magic, Magic Dan encourages kids to embrace reading and feel good about themselves. Open to all ages; perfect for preschool children and older. Noon. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
STEAM SATURDAY: WINTER FEST ▪ Jan. 21
Learn how to make ice with your finger, then make the ice grow. You can also participate in a LEGO excavation, watercolor ice designs, and make a snow cone. 2 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
STEAM CRAFT – BLACKOUT ▪ Jan. 21
This fun, technology based craft will begin with the reading of the children's book “Blackout” by John Rocco. After the story we will discuss power blackouts, and learn more about electricity, circuitry, family and community. All materials will be provided. 1:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
TECH CONNECT CLASS ▪ Jan. 21
Learn to use the library website and download apps to access the library's eBooks (Cloud Library), eMagazines (Zinio), digital audiobooks (Hoopla), and online language learning program (Mango Languages.) 1:30 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Jan. 23
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
FRIENDS OF THE OAKDALE LIBRARY MEETING ▪ Jan. 23
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Friends of the Oakdale Library. 1:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
TEEN FAN FICTION CLUB ▪ Jan. 23
Teens will have the opportunity to write, share and discuss their creative fan fiction with each other in a positive environment. Recommended for ages 12-18. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
GAMERS ACTIVATE! ▪ Jan. 23
Bring your favorite video games to life by participating in crafts and activities inspired by Pokémon, Angry Birds, and Minecraft. 4 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
Compiled by Pat Clark
