Quilt show returns to showcase evolving art form

Layers of love go into quilting, a centuries-old craft tradition and art form that continues to endure and evolve.
That art will be celebrated at the returning Heart of the Valley quilt show, Jan. 21-22 at Modesto Centre Plaza.
The show, put on biennially by the Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, remains an homage to quilting and the local quilters who stitch together all those layers and all that love. About 300 quilts will be on display over the two-day event, which is expected to attract about 2,000 people, according publicity chair Barbara Grandon.
“Each quilt is a work of art and will be enjoyed by quilters and non-quilters alike. It is a weekend full of fun for girlfriends, families, new and experienced quilters,” Grandon said in an email interview. “It is a place to make new friends and meet up with old.”
The guild puts on the labor-intensive event every two years, Grandon said, which gives members “time to create new, exciting quilts for our show.”
There will be plenty to do for those who attend – demonstrations, vendors, displays, raffles and scavenger hunts for children who will be sent off to find certain items depicted in the many quilts on display.
Featured this year are local and national award-winning quilters Penni Barger and Kathy Sandner, both from Ripon.
There will be some new highlights at this year’s event, Grandon said, including: a Mayor’s Choice award, to be selected by Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold; about two dozen antique quilts that will be turned down one-by-one on a bed during a demonstration by guild members; and a Barbie quilts display.
Also planned is a special show of quilts made the by late Yvonne Porcella – a nationally recognized and awarded quilt artist from Modesto who died last February. Her quilts are being shared by her family.
This year’s special exhibits include “Artist Interpretations,” “Autumn Quilts” and “Visual Coloring.”
The “Autumn Quilts” exhibit was created by the Art Focus group, one of several small groups within the guild. Local artist Carolyn Huff challenged the group to to make quilts to display at her downtown Modesto studio during the October 2016 Third Thursday Art Walk.
“She gave us the theme ‘Autumn,’ ” Grandon said. “There are quilts of cars, autumn leaves, witches, harvest moon and a pumpkin.”
The “Artist Interpretations” exhibit also was developed by Art Focus group members, who took inspiration from their favorite artists and used various techniques to make their quilts. “Visual Coloring” was a challenge to members to use the colors from a picture of nature in a quilt design of their choice.
Those quilts “vary as much as nature does,” Grandon said.
Members of the guild also made two quilts that will be raffled during the event, “Yum Yum” and “Sierra Cascade.” There are about 200 Country Crossroads members, ranging in age from young adult to seniors.
Grandon said quilting remains a vital art form that continues to attract new people.
“Quilting is one of the largest-growing hobbies and continues to grow nationally,” she said, adding, “Beware: Quilting is an obsession.”
Heart of the Valley Quilt & Textile Arts Show
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets
Admission: $8, free under age 12
