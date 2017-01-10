Malindi, a 25-year-old zebra, dies at Sacramento Zoo

The Sacramento Zoo reports that its oldest zebra, Malindi, has died.
The 25-year-old Grevy’s zebra died Monday morning after she was found unresponsive in her Sacramento Zoo exhibit, according to a zoo news release. Veterinarians at the Murray E. Fowler Veterinary Hospital discovered she had low blood sugar and neurological issues, causing the decision to euthanize her, the release said.
Malindi’s death comes weeks after several other of the zoo’s elderly animals died. Zebra Akina, 24, died Dec. 28 from an apparent bout of colic. Jasper, a talkative Amazon parrot, died at 27 on Dec. 19 of complications from a heart condition. Percy, a North American river otter, was fighting a neurological disease when he died Dec. 22 at age 17.
Malindi was receiving prolonged care for her gastrointestinal tract and dental disease, zoo officials said. A full necropsy will be performed at UC Davis.
The zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Grevy’s Zebra Species Survival Plan to prevent the extinction of the Grevy’s zebra species. Tonja Candelaria, Sacramento Zoo spokeswoman, said the zoo is unsure if they will replace Malindi and Akina.
“We are going to work with the Species Survival Pan coordinator. We have an open home but we are not actively seeking out new zebras,” Candelaria said.
Malindi was born at the San Diego Wild Animal Park in 1992. During her life she gave birth to three foals, and is survived by fellow Sacramento Zoo zebras Lynne, Frances and Lewa.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
