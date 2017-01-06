At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

A weekly glance at the many programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. Some programs are ongoing, others are special events and all are free and open to the public:
KNITTING AND CROCHET CLASSES ▪ Ongoing
Knitting and crocheting help for beginners or those needing help with a special project. 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
STAY AND PLAY ▪ Ongoing
After Story Time on Thursdays. Music, movement, and sensory play. 10:30 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
New and classic picture books, flannelboard and puppet stories, fingerplays, music and dancing, all for preschoolers aged 3-5 and their caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
Storybooks, lap bounces, music, dancing, rhythm activities, fingerplays and more at programs for babies, active toddlers, and adult caregivers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locales.
MAYOR’S BOOK CLUB ▪ Jan. 9
Mayor Richard O'Brien will visit the Riverbank Library and read to preschool age children and their families following Story Time. 11 a.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
FRIENDS OF THE PATTERSON LIBRARY MEETING ▪ Jan. 9
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting. 1 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
PAJAMA STORY TIME ▪ Jan. 9
Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth will join us for this special Story Time for the whole family. Wear your pajamas and join us for stories, music, fingerplays, and fun! This program is ideal for 4 to 8 year-olds, however all ages are welcome. 6:30 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
SALIDA LIBRARY BOOK CLUB ▪ Jan. 10
This month the book club will discuss “When the Emperor was Divine” by Julie Otsuka. 10 a.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Jan. 10
A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of Windows, and simple tasks. Advance registration is required. 10:30 a.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
ROCK PAINTING ▪ Jan. 10
Bring the family to the library to paint rocks. Let your creativity shine; paint something for yourself, your garden or a friend. Rocks and paint provided. 3:30 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
SOCK SNOWMAN CRAFT ▪ Jan. 10
Make a charming snowman. This craft is designed for ages 7 and up. 3:30 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
BIRD SEED ORNAMENTS ▪ Jan. 10
Children will make ornamental bird feeders to hang outside. All ages welcome. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
WORD INTERMEDIATE ▪ Jan. 10
This workshop is a continuation of Beginning Word and will teach you additional basic functions of Microsoft Word. Advance registration is required. 5 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
FRIENDS OF THE EMPIRE LIBRARY MEETING ▪ Jan. 10
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Friends of the Empire Library. 5 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
DUCT TAPE CRAFT ▪ Jan. 11
Using duct tape, teens and adults can make bookmarks, customize phone chargers, and more. All materials are provided. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
POLAR BEAR BOOKMARKS ▪ Jan. 11
Create an adorable polar bear bookmark out of felt and ribbons. This craft is designed for ages 5 and up. 3:30 p.m. Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road. 209-634-1283.
MODESTO LEGO PLAY ▪ Jan. 11
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
TURLOCK TEEN ADVISORY BOARD ▪ Jan. 11
Share your ideas and earn community service credit. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
HOPE FOR PARENTS OF COLLEGE BOUND STUDENTS ▪ Jan. 11
Are you concerned about the increasing cost of college? No matter your income level or the ages of your children, proper planning may help you save on rather than just for the cost of a college education. 6 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
PUSHING THE LIMIT OF NATURE ▪ Jan. 11
Join us for an engaging read, entertaining videos, and lively discussions about the complex relationship between nature and humans. 6:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
WINTER HAT CRAFT ▪ Jan. 12
Following a winter hat themed Story Time at 11:30 am, children can make wearable paper plate hat. Noon. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
WESTSIDE READERS BOOK CLUB ▪ Jan. 12
Join our book club for interesting reads and thought-provoking discussions. 1 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
WINTER MITTEN CRAFT ▪ Jan. 12
Join us for a cute and fun craft, perfect for a cold afternoon. Create and decorate paper mittens at the library. 3 p.m. Keyes Library, 4420 Maud Ave. 209-664-8006.
S.T.E.A.M. Activity - Marble Run ▪ Jan. 12
Join the group as we build a zany, fun, gravity-defying marble run. Children will build towers, ramps and more – then drop marbles into the top of their crazy constructions and watch them roll and spin to the bottom. Recommended for ages 5 and up. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
NO-SEW SOCK SNOWMAN ▪ Jan. 12
Get into the spirit of winter by making a cute and cuddly sock snowman. Children will transform plain (but new) socks into awesome snowmen using rice, pom-poms and other craft materials. All materials will be provided. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
PENGUIN CRAFT ▪ Jan. 12
Preschool age children can make simple cotton ball penguins and older children will have the opportunity to make water bottle penguins. All materials will be provided. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
NEWMAN LEGO DAY ▪ Jan. 12
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct parental supervision. 3:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
TWEEN WII GAMING ▪ Jan. 12
Designed for ages 9-12. Test your skills on the Wii with games such as Super Smash Brothers and Mario Kart. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
MYSTERY LOVER’S BOOK CLUB ▪ Jan. 13
The January selection, “An Unsuitable Job for a Woman.” 10:30 a.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-664-8100.
CROCHET FOR BEGINNERS ▪ Jan. 13
Learn basic crochet techniques with Instructor Prithika Singh. Please bring your own crochet hooks. Yarn will be provided. 4 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
MODESTO MONEY MAVENS COUPONING CLASS ▪ Jan. 14
Learn how to save money and find bargains. 3 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
Compiled by Pat Clark
