January 6, 2017 8:00 AM

‘Fire Star’ shines in low-water garden

By Debbie Arrington

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.

“Fire Star” maiden pink

Dianthus “Fire Star”

Size: Foliage grows 5 to 7 inches tall; flowers top out at 8 to 10 inches.

Bloom season: Fragrant red flowers with a deeper crimson eye that bloom three to five per stem, from spring through frost.

Exposure: Full sun.

Pruning needs: None; remove spent flowers to prompt more summer bloom.

Water needs: Medium; once established, water once a week or as needed.

Snapshot: This hybrid dianthus offers a lot of flower without much space – or water. Narrow evergreen leaves form a compact mound. Planted in a row, it makes a handsome border. Starting in spring, this perennial produces sweet-smelling ruby-colored blooms that sit just above the foliage.

For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.

