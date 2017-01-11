For this meatloaf sandwich, you’ll need both hands. And plenty of napkins

Skip’s Kitchen isn’t the most visible restaurant around, but what owner Skip Wahl does with casual fare, he does as well as anyone. His homemade meatloaf sandwich from a 15-year-old recipe joined the menu in October and has been a hit, a hefty chill-chaser served with crisscut or sweet potato fries, or fresh fruit.
The flavor-filled all-beef meatloaf is spiked with carrot, onion, red bell pepper, fresh thyme, a touch of cayenne pepper “and a few other spices.”
For the sandwich, a thick slice of cooked loaf is seared on the grill, snuggled into a telera roll (thin ciabatta), smeared with cumin-spiked ketchup and tomato, topped with melted provolone cheese and forested with peppery arugula.
$7.49 at Skip’s Kitchen, 4717 El Camino Ave., Carmichael, 916-514-0830, www.skipskitchen.com
Allen Pierleoni
