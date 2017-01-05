Need some gardening help? Call your local Master Gardeners

The main role of a UC Master Gardener is to educate and help the gardening public by sharing science-based information. There are several ways master gardeners can share this information: through the internet, helplines and social media as well as in demonstration gardens.
UC Master Gardeners of San Luis Obispo has an extremely informative website which can be found here: http://ucanr.edu/sites/mgslo/. Missed out on a newspaper article? Find it here! Want to join the UC Master Gardener email list to get monthly announcements on events and workshops? You guessed it! It’s all here.
Do you have a weed or bug that needs identification? Visit http://ipm.ucdavis.edu. The Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program is an awesome resource for helping solve pest problems with minimum risk to people and the environment.
The weed gallery is incredibly detailed with color pictures of all stages of the weed’s life — a must see! Ever wonder what an adult Asian citrus psyllid actually looks like? Great pictures and everything you wanted to know about it and more can be found under “Exotic and invasive pests.”
Prefer email? Email your questions to the Master Gardeners at anrmgslo@ucanr.edu.
Do you find technology overwhelming at times and you just want to get answers in person? Bring a specimen in and visit with a Master Gardener at one of three helpline locations in Arroyo Grande (810 West Branch Street, 805-473-7190, Wednesdays 10 a.m.-noon); San Luis Obispo (2156 Sierra Way, Suite C, 805-781-5939, Mondays and Thursdays 1-5 p.m.); and Templeton (350 Main Street, Suite B, 805-434-4105, Wednesdays 9 a.m.-noon).
SLO Master Gardeners are on social media too. Follow us on Instagram (@slo_mgs) as well as on Facebook (UC Master Gardeners — San Luis Obispo). Interested in water conservation?
Visit the water retention plot — one of 20 educational plots — in demonstration garden, The Garden of the Seven Sisters. The demo garden is open to the public every third Saturday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. at 2156 Sierra Way, San Luis Obispo.
Jackie Woods is a UCCE Master Gardener.
Got a gardening question?
