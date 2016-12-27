Sophisticated house and garden colors update Modesto bungalow

Unique color choices in both plant and paint along with an eye for detail combine for a charming and striking front landscape at a Modesto home situated between Enslen Park and McHenry Avenue.
Ricardo Ontiveros and Hans Hauselmann started working just this summer to transform their bungalow and its front yard at 224 W. Morris Ave. into a show-stopper that has garnered Garden of the Month honors for January from the Modesto Garden Club.
After purchasing the house two years ago, it was clear the exterior and garden needed refreshing and updating, according to a press release from the garden club. The pair chose a deep house color called “Balsamic Reduction” to meld with the brownish-black roof tiles.
The home’s trim was painted all-white and a white awning over the entry frames the front door that’s painted in an eye-popping “Green Banana” color.
The bold color choices work particularly well thanks to the careful plant selection for the front landscape. Plants were chosen for the colors of their foliage, such as purple-tinged heuchera and soft-green lamb’s ear, with others lime-toned and variegated.
A small green grass area on second glance reveals the ultimate drought buster – artificial turf – and succulents also pepper the landscape.
Before the yard’s transformation, flagstones were scattered throughout as paths and stepping stones. Ontiveros and Hauselmann dug up the flagstones and repurposed them into a front patio to one side that includes a small seating area, complete with a raised plant bed to help define the space.
An extra-wide paver walkway leads to brick-trimmed stairs at the entry, where terracotta planters and their foliage add interest. The dark blue-gray Mexican beach pebbles used to frame the pavers complement the house – and add another splash of contemporary color.
A front fence made from horse panel wire and framed with wood creates a stunning yet casual look. The owners designed their front gate to complement the fence and planted germanders – with purple flowers when in bloom – along the front as an informal hedge.
