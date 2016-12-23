Lend a Hand

Call the Volunteer Center of United Way, 209-524-1307, or email volunteer@uwaystan.org.
Ongoing positions:
AMERICAN RED CROSS
NEEDED: Volunteers 16 and older to serve in a variety of roles in Modesto and throughout Stanislaus County. Disaster responders are needed to respond to home fires, which occur every eight hours in our region. Some positions may require 18 years of age and older. Fire Prevention volunteers are needed to install smoke detectors in 700 homes in the next six months. Additional needs include general office work, volunteer intake and orientation, First Aid, Service to the Armed Forces and Emergency Preparedness Education, including the Red Cross Pillowcase Project. All volunteers receive Red Cross volunteer training. Some volunteer duties may be performed at home. For more information visit RedCross.org/GoldCountry and click on “Volunteer with Us”.
CONTACT: Eric Goossens, 209-523-6502, eric.goossens@redcross.org
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION
NEEDED: Volunteers 21 and older to be trained as Mistlin Gallery docents, working twice a month, Tuesday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. at Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J Street, Modesto. Docents handle sales, greet the public and do light chores. An interview and 9 to 12 training hours are required. Hospitality volunteers 18 and older are also needed for special events. Volunteers set up, serve and clean up refreshments and greet visitors for Third Thursday Art Walk from 5 to 9 p.m.
CONTACT: Dixie Zambruno, 209-883-2648, dendix@aol.com
SOCIETY FOR THE PREVENTION OF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older and their pets to visit seniors in convalescent hospitals and care facilities through the SPCA Pet Outreach Program. Children are welcome if supervised by parent. Pets need to be friendly and like to be handled. Visits are made the first and second Saturday mornings and the third Wednesday mornings of each month.
CONTACT: Mary Davis, marydavis45@sbcglobal.net
