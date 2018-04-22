Stanislaus County birth announcements (04/23/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
April 11
DOMINGUEZ: Jessi and Blake, Waterford, boy
April 12
FEEMSTER: Kylie and Trentin Womack, Modesto, girl
FOSMARK: Alyssa and Garrett, Modesto, boy
April 13
MARTINEZ: Laura and Lance, Modesto, boy
FOURRE: Charice and Robert, Modesto, girl
April 14
HALL: Rachael and Todd, Modesto, boy
MARQUEZ: Mariah and Jacob, Turlock, boy
FANTAZIA: Lesley and Brice, Salida, girl
April 15
VANDER WAL: Desiree and Ernest, Manteca, boy
MONTANEZ: Vivian, Stockton, girl
April 16
CHAVEZ: Regina and Javier Diaz, Modesto, boy
April 17
DUNCAN: Danielle and Jericho, Modesto, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
April 11
ORTEGA: Virginia and Fabio Corvelo, Gustine, boy
April 14
VELASQUEZ: Joanna and Victor Orozco, Livingston, girl
SIMMONS: Josephine, Turlock, boy
ROLDAN: Rachelle, Modesto, boy
KUTSCHER: Jamie, Turlock, boy
April 15
HAMMONDS: Marlayna, Modesto, boy
MENDOZA: Maria and Martin Benitez, Delhi, girl
REIS: Nicole, Hilmar, boy
April 16
GILL: Sharndeep and Gurpreet, Livingston, boy
ROMERO: Monique and Justin, Denair, girl
ROMO: Lindsay and Luis, Winton, girl
GARZA: Mahaley, Turlock, girl
ESTRADA: Hilda and Alfredo Perez, Delhi, girl
April 17
SANTANA: Vanessa and Luis, Turlock, boy
VALDOVINOS: Alejandra, Turlock, twins, boys
April 18
OROZCO: Maria, Turlock, boy
GUTIERREZ: Alondra, Turlock, girl
