Stanislaus County birth announcements (04/23/18)

April 22, 2018 09:25 PM

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

April 11

DOMINGUEZ: Jessi and Blake, Waterford, boy

April 12

FEEMSTER: Kylie and Trentin Womack, Modesto, girl

FOSMARK: Alyssa and Garrett, Modesto, boy

April 13

MARTINEZ: Laura and Lance, Modesto, boy

FOURRE: Charice and Robert, Modesto, girl

April 14

HALL: Rachael and Todd, Modesto, boy

MARQUEZ: Mariah and Jacob, Turlock, boy

FANTAZIA: Lesley and Brice, Salida, girl

April 15

VANDER WAL: Desiree and Ernest, Manteca, boy

MONTANEZ: Vivian, Stockton, girl

April 16

CHAVEZ: Regina and Javier Diaz, Modesto, boy

April 17

DUNCAN: Danielle and Jericho, Modesto, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

April 11

ORTEGA: Virginia and Fabio Corvelo, Gustine, boy

April 14

VELASQUEZ: Joanna and Victor Orozco, Livingston, girl

SIMMONS: Josephine, Turlock, boy

ROLDAN: Rachelle, Modesto, boy

KUTSCHER: Jamie, Turlock, boy

April 15

HAMMONDS: Marlayna, Modesto, boy

MENDOZA: Maria and Martin Benitez, Delhi, girl

REIS: Nicole, Hilmar, boy

April 16

GILL: Sharndeep and Gurpreet, Livingston, boy

ROMERO: Monique and Justin, Denair, girl

ROMO: Lindsay and Luis, Winton, girl

GARZA: Mahaley, Turlock, girl

ESTRADA: Hilda and Alfredo Perez, Delhi, girl

April 17

SANTANA: Vanessa and Luis, Turlock, boy

VALDOVINOS: Alejandra, Turlock, twins, boys

April 18

OROZCO: Maria, Turlock, boy

GUTIERREZ: Alondra, Turlock, girl

