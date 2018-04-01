Stanislaus County birth announcements (04/02/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
March 21
LANGLEY: Jenna and Russell II, Oakdale, girl
RUTTER: Rachel and Sean Gibson, Modesto, girl
March 22
MARIANO: Shannon and Edward, Manteca, boy
ALLEE: Melissa and Christopher, Modesto, boy
JIMENEZ: Elva and Xavier, Stockton, girl
SIMENTAL: Vanessa and Jacob Rodriguez, Stockton, girl
March 23
MCBRIDE: Megan and Justin Thomas, Modesto, girl
HARBIN: Jessica and Michael, Sonora, boy
ARZATE: Beatriz and Cesar Sandoval, Stockton, girl
March 24
MUELLER: Ashley and Jeremi Burrow, Manteca, boy
MOSS: Thea and Timothy Tull, Modesto, girl
PEREZ-GONZALEZ: Brenda and Miguel Lizarraga, Riverbank, girl
FLAUTA: Janet and Jerome Holloway, Manteca, girl
SARINANA: Erica and Michael, Manteca, boy
March 26
RENTERIA: Angela and Jorge Andaverde, Delhi, boy
MARTINEZ: Angelique and Danny Vargas, Manteca, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
March 12
DE LEON: Ana and Cristian, Modesto, boy
March 22
PLATA: Jazmin, Turlock, girl
MADRIGAL: Catalina, Livingston, girl
SIMOES: Angela Maria, Modesto, girl
JONES: Tausha Lynne and Cody Firman, Ceres, girl
AVILA: Sandra Dallana, Turlock, girl
March 23
MENDOZA: Blanca Liliana and David Saltos, Delhi, boy
ARELLANO: Marlene, Turlock, girl
March 25
CROWDER: Phoenix, Turlock, boy
March 26
METZGER: Dawn, Turlock, boy
REYES: Susana, Turlock, girl
SANCHEZ: Martha, Delhi, boy
March 27
PODVIN-JONES: Amy, Turlock, girl
March 28
GARCIA: Janeth and Jose, Turlock, girl
