Vital Statistics

Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/19/18)

Bee Staff Reports

March 18, 2018 04:43 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

March 7

SALDIVAR: Gabriela and Cruz, Tracy, girl

DIANNA: Nichole and Angela, Turlock, boy

CABANERO: Azeentih and Noriega Prudente, Patterson, boy

VALDIVIA: Yajahira and Alejandro, Hughson, girl

VILLALOBOS: Maria and Guillermo Santoyo, Stockton, girl

March 8

RAVEN: Meredith and Albino Moreno, Modesto, girl

AYALA: Cinthia and Daniel Alvarez, Modesto, boy

COLTON: Rebecca and Chad Learn, Denair, boy

GULHAM: Belqise and Ehsan Raufsad, Tracy, girl

March 9

SORIA: Anessia and Sergio, Merced, boy

FUENTES: Jessica and Juan, Tracy, girl

ALLTUS: Margarita and Richard, Modesto, triplets, girls

ARRIAGA: Amanda and Antonio, Modesto, twins, girls

March 10

NEGRETE: Ana and Jorge, Newman, girl

WESTBERG: Sarah and John, Oakdale, girl

FLORES: Blanca and Guillermo Morquecho, Tracy, boy

HALE: Djuana and Roscoe Brown, Stockton, girl

March 11

LEANOS: Courtney and Nicholas, Modesto, girl

SMITH: Deanna and Jack, Manteca, boy

ABBOTT: Nallely and Michael, Newman, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

March 9

FRANCISCO: Viviana Marie, Turlock, girl

March 10

KAUR: Ravinfer and Narinderpal Singh, Livingston, girl

March 11

RENDON: Ana, Patterson, boy

LEON: Yadagnis, Turlock, boy

ZAMBRANO: Chelsea, Atwater, boy

March 12

BARAJAS: Yuridia, Hughson, girl

CANO: Griselda, Winton, boy

March 13

MACIEL: Natalie and Frank, Turlock, girl

CHAVEZ: Erika, Delhi, boy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

First RecFest at Tuolumne River Regional Park

View More Video