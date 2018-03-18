Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/19/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
March 7
SALDIVAR: Gabriela and Cruz, Tracy, girl
DIANNA: Nichole and Angela, Turlock, boy
CABANERO: Azeentih and Noriega Prudente, Patterson, boy
VALDIVIA: Yajahira and Alejandro, Hughson, girl
VILLALOBOS: Maria and Guillermo Santoyo, Stockton, girl
March 8
RAVEN: Meredith and Albino Moreno, Modesto, girl
AYALA: Cinthia and Daniel Alvarez, Modesto, boy
COLTON: Rebecca and Chad Learn, Denair, boy
GULHAM: Belqise and Ehsan Raufsad, Tracy, girl
March 9
SORIA: Anessia and Sergio, Merced, boy
FUENTES: Jessica and Juan, Tracy, girl
ALLTUS: Margarita and Richard, Modesto, triplets, girls
ARRIAGA: Amanda and Antonio, Modesto, twins, girls
March 10
NEGRETE: Ana and Jorge, Newman, girl
WESTBERG: Sarah and John, Oakdale, girl
FLORES: Blanca and Guillermo Morquecho, Tracy, boy
HALE: Djuana and Roscoe Brown, Stockton, girl
March 11
LEANOS: Courtney and Nicholas, Modesto, girl
SMITH: Deanna and Jack, Manteca, boy
ABBOTT: Nallely and Michael, Newman, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
March 9
FRANCISCO: Viviana Marie, Turlock, girl
March 10
KAUR: Ravinfer and Narinderpal Singh, Livingston, girl
March 11
RENDON: Ana, Patterson, boy
LEON: Yadagnis, Turlock, boy
ZAMBRANO: Chelsea, Atwater, boy
March 12
BARAJAS: Yuridia, Hughson, girl
CANO: Griselda, Winton, boy
March 13
MACIEL: Natalie and Frank, Turlock, girl
CHAVEZ: Erika, Delhi, boy
