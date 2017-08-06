Stanislaus County birth announcements (8/7/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
July 26
RODRIGUEZ: Yesenia and Alfredo, Modesto, boy
ARMSTRONG: Melissa and Darrell, Newman, boy
CADENA-IBARRA: Katealynn and Carlos, Turlock, boy
LOMELI: Ashley and Jared, Modesto, boy
PENA: Marlyn and Jonathan, Modesto, boy
MARIN: Desiree and Michael, Tracy, girl
NELSON: Ashleigh and Cody, Modesto, girl
July 27
CARROLL: Joana and Felix, Manteca, boy
MENDOZA: Monica and Arturo, Tracy, girl
EDDINGS: Heather and Christopher, Modesto, boy
KAFKA: Melissa and Matthew, Merced, girl
July 28
MCDONNELL: Taylor and Joshua, Modesto, girl
GOMES: Courtney and Nicholas, Escalon, girl
July 29
TORRES-LEE: Aryana and Kristian Barocio, Modesto, boy
MENDOZA: Celina and Corey Mejorado, Stockton, girl
CARRASCO: Sasha and Richard, Tracy, boy
July 30
WALKER: Larae and Craig, Modesto, girl
Aug. 1
TOLENTINO: Novalle and Mark, Lathrop, girl
Aug. 2
FORD: Leah and Serena, Modesto, boy
PLATT: Melissa and Benjamin, Stockton, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
July 27
KRUMM: Michelle and Alexander, Hilmar, boy
ROGERS: April Ashley, Turlock, girl
July 28
JANEIRO: Tina and Paul, Hilmar, girl
HARINGSMA: Jennifer, Turlock, girl
July 29
MIRANDA-MEDINA: Eva, Turlock, boy
PEREZ: Annabel and Leopoldo Rangel, Turlock, boy
FLORES: Rocio and Francisco Macias, Winton, girl
July 30
SANCHEZ-VAZQUEZ: Iatziry, Keyes, girl
BOULOS: Katharine and Jonathan, Turlock, boy
July 31
ROSALES: Araceli and Antonio Orozco, Turlock, boy
Aug 1
COSTA: Melina and Robert Teixeira, Hilmar, boy
MEDEIROS: Brandalynn, Newman, boy
TISNADO: Patricia, Turlock, girl
Aug. 2
CASTELLANO: Danielle, Turlock, girl
LUNA: Elizabeth and Juan, Turlock, boy
LOTSPEICH: Samantha, Modesto, girl
