Vital Statistics

Stanislaus County birth announcements (8/7/17)

Bee Staff Reports

August 06, 2017 4:56 PM

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

July 26

RODRIGUEZ: Yesenia and Alfredo, Modesto, boy

ARMSTRONG: Melissa and Darrell, Newman, boy

CADENA-IBARRA: Katealynn and Carlos, Turlock, boy

LOMELI: Ashley and Jared, Modesto, boy

PENA: Marlyn and Jonathan, Modesto, boy

MARIN: Desiree and Michael, Tracy, girl

NELSON: Ashleigh and Cody, Modesto, girl

July 27

CARROLL: Joana and Felix, Manteca, boy

MENDOZA: Monica and Arturo, Tracy, girl

EDDINGS: Heather and Christopher, Modesto, boy

KAFKA: Melissa and Matthew, Merced, girl

July 28

MCDONNELL: Taylor and Joshua, Modesto, girl

GOMES: Courtney and Nicholas, Escalon, girl

July 29

TORRES-LEE: Aryana and Kristian Barocio, Modesto, boy

MENDOZA: Celina and Corey Mejorado, Stockton, girl

CARRASCO: Sasha and Richard, Tracy, boy

July 30

WALKER: Larae and Craig, Modesto, girl

Aug. 1

TOLENTINO: Novalle and Mark, Lathrop, girl

Aug. 2

FORD: Leah and Serena, Modesto, boy

PLATT: Melissa and Benjamin, Stockton, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

July 27

KRUMM: Michelle and Alexander, Hilmar, boy

ROGERS: April Ashley, Turlock, girl

July 28

JANEIRO: Tina and Paul, Hilmar, girl

HARINGSMA: Jennifer, Turlock, girl

July 29

MIRANDA-MEDINA: Eva, Turlock, boy

PEREZ: Annabel and Leopoldo Rangel, Turlock, boy

FLORES: Rocio and Francisco Macias, Winton, girl

July 30

SANCHEZ-VAZQUEZ: Iatziry, Keyes, girl

BOULOS: Katharine and Jonathan, Turlock, boy

July 31

ROSALES: Araceli and Antonio Orozco, Turlock, boy

Aug 1

COSTA: Melina and Robert Teixeira, Hilmar, boy

MEDEIROS: Brandalynn, Newman, boy

TISNADO: Patricia, Turlock, girl

Aug. 2

CASTELLANO: Danielle, Turlock, girl

LUNA: Elizabeth and Juan, Turlock, boy

LOTSPEICH: Samantha, Modesto, girl

