Stanislaus County birth announcements (7/24/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
July 12
SCIABICA: Katie and Jonathan, Modesto, boy
GOMEZ: Marlene and Alberto, Stockton, girl
JONES: Amy and Alejandro Campos, Modesto, girl
July 13
ESPINOLA: Rebecca and Jason, Hughson, girl
BANUELOS: Rosemary and Jose, Modesto, boy
DUCLO: Cynthia and Christopher, Stockton, girl
July 14
OLIVEIRA: Cheyenne and Kyle, Hughson, boy
HANKS: Shella and Dustin, Sonora, boy
July 15
DARCY: Alissa and Branden, Stockton, girl
July 16
COOPER: Kristine and Jordan Henne, Waterford, boy
REISWIG: Tracie and David, Lodi, boy
July 17
CALDERON: Cinthia and Humberto, Jr., Salida, boy
DECKER: Savannah and Shane Benson, Modesto, boy
SARAGOZA: Lauren and Thomas, Lodi, girl
RAMIREZ: Irma and Fermin, Turlock, boy
July 18
BRIZENDINE: Jordan and Casey, Ceres, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
July 13
GLOVER: Samantha and Andrew, Turlock, girl
July 15
BETTENCOURT: Lauren and Michael Madruga, Turlock, boy
July 16
HERNANDEZ: Ivett, Turlock, boy
CEDILLOS: Martha, Turlock, boy
ESPINOZA: Beatriz and Adrian, Livingston, girl
VALLADRES: Audelina, Merced, boy
RAMOS-AGUIRRE: Erica and Jorge Ramirez, Denair, boy
July 17
MAGANA: Yaricela, Atwater, boy
VELEZ-SOLIS: Marisol, Delhi, twins, girls
BABB: Jessica and Caton, Turlock, girl
July 18
RUELES-PUGA: Maria and Primo Martinez, Denair, girl
July 19
AHMAD: Fahima and Jawed, Turlock, girl
PEREZ-LOPEZ: Caren and Edgar, Turlock, girl
ORTIZ-VARGAS: Gloria, Delhi, girl
MARTINEZ: Cynthia, Turlock, girl
