Vital Statistics

July 23, 2017 6:29 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (7/24/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

July 12

SCIABICA: Katie and Jonathan, Modesto, boy

GOMEZ: Marlene and Alberto, Stockton, girl

JONES: Amy and Alejandro Campos, Modesto, girl

July 13

ESPINOLA: Rebecca and Jason, Hughson, girl

BANUELOS: Rosemary and Jose, Modesto, boy

DUCLO: Cynthia and Christopher, Stockton, girl

July 14

OLIVEIRA: Cheyenne and Kyle, Hughson, boy

HANKS: Shella and Dustin, Sonora, boy

July 15

DARCY: Alissa and Branden, Stockton, girl

July 16

COOPER: Kristine and Jordan Henne, Waterford, boy

REISWIG: Tracie and David, Lodi, boy

July 17

CALDERON: Cinthia and Humberto, Jr., Salida, boy

DECKER: Savannah and Shane Benson, Modesto, boy

SARAGOZA: Lauren and Thomas, Lodi, girl

RAMIREZ: Irma and Fermin, Turlock, boy

July 18

BRIZENDINE: Jordan and Casey, Ceres, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

July 13

GLOVER: Samantha and Andrew, Turlock, girl

July 15

BETTENCOURT: Lauren and Michael Madruga, Turlock, boy

July 16

HERNANDEZ: Ivett, Turlock, boy

CEDILLOS: Martha, Turlock, boy

ESPINOZA: Beatriz and Adrian, Livingston, girl

VALLADRES: Audelina, Merced, boy

RAMOS-AGUIRRE: Erica and Jorge Ramirez, Denair, boy

July 17

MAGANA: Yaricela, Atwater, boy

VELEZ-SOLIS: Marisol, Delhi, twins, girls

BABB: Jessica and Caton, Turlock, girl

July 18

RUELES-PUGA: Maria and Primo Martinez, Denair, girl

July 19

AHMAD: Fahima and Jawed, Turlock, girl

PEREZ-LOPEZ: Caren and Edgar, Turlock, girl

ORTIZ-VARGAS: Gloria, Delhi, girl

MARTINEZ: Cynthia, Turlock, girl

