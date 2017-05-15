Vital Statistics

May 15, 2017 3:10 AM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (5/15/17)

Bee Staff Reports

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

May 3

SANTIAGO: Deanna and Michael, Tracy, boy

NYBERG: Virginia and Robert, Tracy, girl

OCHOA: Maria and Francisco Martinez, Stockton, girl

May 4

ORTIZ: Alicia and Carlos, Stockton, girl

ADVERDERADA: Raquel and Agustin Barrera, Jr., Stockton, boy

GUTIERREZ: Camella and Daniel, Jr., Tracy, boy

RADOVICH: Courtney and Zachary, Chinese Camp, boy

ADAMS: Victoria and Lewis Azevedo, Manteca, boy

May 5

GARCIA: Silva and Juan, Modesto, girl

SARCIA: Theresa and Theodore, Mountain House, girl

MANNING: Ashley and Johnny, Manteca, girl

FAUCETT: Jennifer and Donald, Stockton, girl

SMITH: Christine and Kenneth, Modesto, girl

MONTES: Araceli and Hilario Gonzalez, Manteca, boy

BOWER: Araseli and Michael, Modesto, girl

May 6

IBARRA: Meshelle and Jaime, Riverbank, girl

DEN DULK: Kourtney and Arie, Ripon, girl

HERRERA: Rebecca and Luis, Modesto, girl

May 8

KING: Jennifer and Brian, Salida, girl

MARTIN: Rebekah and John, Tracy, boy

INGRIM: Michelle and Michael, Tracy, boy

May 9

JUAREZ: Jenessa and Samuel, Modesto, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

April 22

ESCRIBA: Carla and Alonso Parra, Turlock, twins, boys

May 8

CHAVEZ: Britta and Adrian, Turlock, girl

May 9

INTVELD: Stephanie and Mike, Waterford, girl

May 10

PARRA: Maria and Jesus, Delhi, girl

HARINGSMA: Elizabeth, Turlock, boy

DEGOOD: Passion, Tracy, girl

BARRON-MONTOYA: Karla, Atwater, girl

