Stanislaus County birth announcements (5/15/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
May 3
SANTIAGO: Deanna and Michael, Tracy, boy
NYBERG: Virginia and Robert, Tracy, girl
OCHOA: Maria and Francisco Martinez, Stockton, girl
May 4
ORTIZ: Alicia and Carlos, Stockton, girl
ADVERDERADA: Raquel and Agustin Barrera, Jr., Stockton, boy
GUTIERREZ: Camella and Daniel, Jr., Tracy, boy
RADOVICH: Courtney and Zachary, Chinese Camp, boy
ADAMS: Victoria and Lewis Azevedo, Manteca, boy
May 5
GARCIA: Silva and Juan, Modesto, girl
SARCIA: Theresa and Theodore, Mountain House, girl
MANNING: Ashley and Johnny, Manteca, girl
FAUCETT: Jennifer and Donald, Stockton, girl
SMITH: Christine and Kenneth, Modesto, girl
MONTES: Araceli and Hilario Gonzalez, Manteca, boy
BOWER: Araseli and Michael, Modesto, girl
May 6
IBARRA: Meshelle and Jaime, Riverbank, girl
DEN DULK: Kourtney and Arie, Ripon, girl
HERRERA: Rebecca and Luis, Modesto, girl
May 8
KING: Jennifer and Brian, Salida, girl
MARTIN: Rebekah and John, Tracy, boy
INGRIM: Michelle and Michael, Tracy, boy
May 9
JUAREZ: Jenessa and Samuel, Modesto, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
April 22
ESCRIBA: Carla and Alonso Parra, Turlock, twins, boys
May 8
CHAVEZ: Britta and Adrian, Turlock, girl
May 9
INTVELD: Stephanie and Mike, Waterford, girl
May 10
PARRA: Maria and Jesus, Delhi, girl
HARINGSMA: Elizabeth, Turlock, boy
DEGOOD: Passion, Tracy, girl
BARRON-MONTOYA: Karla, Atwater, girl
