Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/20/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
March 9
KELLY: Danielle and Michael, Stockton, boy
SANCHEZ: Marina and Jolvin Morales, Modesto, boy
SHEREK: Samantha and Jason Beach, Lodi, twins, boy and girl
MOFFET: Kimberlyn and Ryan, Stockton, boy
March 10
SALINAS: Genara and Ruben Longoria, Tracy, girl
TORRES: Jacqueline and Carlos, Modesto, girl
MARKWELL: Ashley and Byron, Modesto, boy
EDDINGTON: Rachael and Kyle, Newman, boy
March 11
POSTMA: Angela and Jack, Modesto, boy
TURKHAN: Dilara and Akkum Cetinkaya, Lathrop, girl
KAUR: Navjot and Navdeep Banipal, Manteca, boy
March 12
ARGEL-COSIO: Arden and Gusthre Cosio, Stockton, boy
March 13
COTA: Janelle and Eulogio, Tracy, boy
CHAFFIN: Kira and Ryan Hill, Elk Grove, girl
SOTELO: Elena and Jonathan Fuller, Modesto, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Feb. 23
ROBLES: Jennifer, Newman, girl
HIDALGO: Cynthia and Alex, Patterson, girl
OJEDA: Julie and Daniel, Riverbank, boy
PARTIDA: Rosa, Turlock, girl
NARANJO: Marisa and Joshua, Patterson, girl
RIGHTNOUR: Geneva, Atwater, boy
GRIGGS: Samantha, Turlock, boy
Feb. 24
MILLER: Joanna and Luke, Denair, girl
INIGUEZ: Maria and Alfredo, Delhi, boy
Feb. 25
GONZALES: Marissa and Isaiah, Turlock, girl
PORTILLO: Elizabeth and Carlos Valadez, Turlock, boy
HERNANDEZ: Irma and Gerardo Plata, Turlock, girl
PADILLA: Edith and Joseph Smith, Cers, boy
Feb. 26
BURANT: Kimberly, Merced, boy
Feb. 27
ROCHA: Anacani and Jose, Delhi, boy
GONZALES: Fatima, Merced, girl
SOSA: Zandys, Turlock, boy
March 1
CEBALLOS: Yomaira, Keyes, girl
ARROYO: Gloria Estella, Turlock, boy
March 2
LOPEZ: Roclynn Ann, Turlock, twins, boy and girl
March 3
BROWN: Heather, Turlock, girl
BAEZ-MOYET: Delje, Ceres, boy
CARBAJAL: Maria and Jose, Turlock, girl
March 4
WHITE: Jessica and Gaither, Turlock, boy
March 5
JOHNSON: Keri and Jared, Turlock, girl
BUCHER: Melinda and Grant, Turlock, boy
March 6
GILL: Prubjot, Hilmar, boy
March 7
RILEY: Monique and James, Ceres, boy
March 8
VASQUEZ-LEON: Norma and Juan Lara, Turlock, boy
BOURANG: Lovleen and Tony, Keyes, boy
March 9
DENNY: Monica, Turlock, boy
JAIMES: Claudia, Delhi, girl
March 10
LLANOS: Karen, Turlock, girl
ANASTACIO: Joan and Jeffrey Bravo, Atwater, boy
March 12
MIKULEC: Tanya and David, Winton, girl
MCGUIRE: Breanne, Turlock, girl
March 13
MUNGUIA: Angeles and Marco Mendoza, Keyes, girl
ALVAREZ: Mayra, Livingston, girl
March 14
PASTRAN: Patricia and Efren, Turlock, boy
