March 19, 2017 3:34 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/20/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

March 9

KELLY: Danielle and Michael, Stockton, boy

SANCHEZ: Marina and Jolvin Morales, Modesto, boy

SHEREK: Samantha and Jason Beach, Lodi, twins, boy and girl

MOFFET: Kimberlyn and Ryan, Stockton, boy

March 10

SALINAS: Genara and Ruben Longoria, Tracy, girl

TORRES: Jacqueline and Carlos, Modesto, girl

MARKWELL: Ashley and Byron, Modesto, boy

EDDINGTON: Rachael and Kyle, Newman, boy

March 11

POSTMA: Angela and Jack, Modesto, boy

TURKHAN: Dilara and Akkum Cetinkaya, Lathrop, girl

KAUR: Navjot and Navdeep Banipal, Manteca, boy

March 12

ARGEL-COSIO: Arden and Gusthre Cosio, Stockton, boy

March 13

COTA: Janelle and Eulogio, Tracy, boy

CHAFFIN: Kira and Ryan Hill, Elk Grove, girl

SOTELO: Elena and Jonathan Fuller, Modesto, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Feb. 23

ROBLES: Jennifer, Newman, girl

HIDALGO: Cynthia and Alex, Patterson, girl

OJEDA: Julie and Daniel, Riverbank, boy

PARTIDA: Rosa, Turlock, girl

NARANJO: Marisa and Joshua, Patterson, girl

RIGHTNOUR: Geneva, Atwater, boy

GRIGGS: Samantha, Turlock, boy

Feb. 24

MILLER: Joanna and Luke, Denair, girl

INIGUEZ: Maria and Alfredo, Delhi, boy

Feb. 25

GONZALES: Marissa and Isaiah, Turlock, girl

PORTILLO: Elizabeth and Carlos Valadez, Turlock, boy

HERNANDEZ: Irma and Gerardo Plata, Turlock, girl

PADILLA: Edith and Joseph Smith, Cers, boy

Feb. 26

BURANT: Kimberly, Merced, boy

Feb. 27

ROCHA: Anacani and Jose, Delhi, boy

GONZALES: Fatima, Merced, girl

SOSA: Zandys, Turlock, boy

March 1

CEBALLOS: Yomaira, Keyes, girl

ARROYO: Gloria Estella, Turlock, boy

March 2

LOPEZ: Roclynn Ann, Turlock, twins, boy and girl

March 3

BROWN: Heather, Turlock, girl

BAEZ-MOYET: Delje, Ceres, boy

CARBAJAL: Maria and Jose, Turlock, girl

March 4

WHITE: Jessica and Gaither, Turlock, boy

March 5

JOHNSON: Keri and Jared, Turlock, girl

BUCHER: Melinda and Grant, Turlock, boy

March 6

GILL: Prubjot, Hilmar, boy

March 7

RILEY: Monique and James, Ceres, boy

March 8

VASQUEZ-LEON: Norma and Juan Lara, Turlock, boy

BOURANG: Lovleen and Tony, Keyes, boy

March 9

DENNY: Monica, Turlock, boy

JAIMES: Claudia, Delhi, girl

March 10

LLANOS: Karen, Turlock, girl

ANASTACIO: Joan and Jeffrey Bravo, Atwater, boy

March 12

MIKULEC: Tanya and David, Winton, girl

MCGUIRE: Breanne, Turlock, girl

March 13

MUNGUIA: Angeles and Marco Mendoza, Keyes, girl

ALVAREZ: Mayra, Livingston, girl

March 14

PASTRAN: Patricia and Efren, Turlock, boy

