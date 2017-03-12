Vital Statistics

March 12, 2017 5:33 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/06/17)

Bee Staff Reports

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Feb. 22

WHITE: Lanee, Stockton, girl

March 1

JACKSON: Katy and Daryl, Riverbank, girl

NUNO-HERRERA: Mayra and Diego Zermeno, Escalon, girl

March 2

FLORA: Jenifer and Gareth, Modesto, girl

SILVA: Raquel and Moises Aguirre, Ripon, girl

March 3

LEHNE: Alexis and Derrick Morris, Denair, girl

LARSEN: Connie and Tysen, Tracy, girl

March 4

BOYD: Makayla and Kyle, Modesto, girl

RODRIGUEZ-MASCORRO: Laura and Pedro Rodriguez, Atwater, boy

WRIGHT: Thara and Benjamin, Manteca, boy

March 5

CARPENETTI: Jennifer and John, Modesto, girl

March 6

MANCILLA: Raylene and Gino Ruiz, San Jose, girl

KOSMADAKIS: Kelsey and Mathew, Modesto, boy

March 7

GARIBAY: Arlene and Ivan, Stockton, girl

OLIDE: Ximena and David Ortiz, Lodi, girl

RENECOLLA: Della Joie and Jonathan Raphael, Modesto, boy

SULLIVAN: Kelsey and Jordan Eakes, Manteca, boy

