Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/06/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Feb. 22
WHITE: Lanee, Stockton, girl
March 1
JACKSON: Katy and Daryl, Riverbank, girl
NUNO-HERRERA: Mayra and Diego Zermeno, Escalon, girl
March 2
FLORA: Jenifer and Gareth, Modesto, girl
SILVA: Raquel and Moises Aguirre, Ripon, girl
March 3
LEHNE: Alexis and Derrick Morris, Denair, girl
LARSEN: Connie and Tysen, Tracy, girl
March 4
BOYD: Makayla and Kyle, Modesto, girl
RODRIGUEZ-MASCORRO: Laura and Pedro Rodriguez, Atwater, boy
WRIGHT: Thara and Benjamin, Manteca, boy
March 5
CARPENETTI: Jennifer and John, Modesto, girl
March 6
MANCILLA: Raylene and Gino Ruiz, San Jose, girl
KOSMADAKIS: Kelsey and Mathew, Modesto, boy
March 7
GARIBAY: Arlene and Ivan, Stockton, girl
OLIDE: Ximena and David Ortiz, Lodi, girl
RENECOLLA: Della Joie and Jonathan Raphael, Modesto, boy
SULLIVAN: Kelsey and Jordan Eakes, Manteca, boy
