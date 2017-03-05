Vital Statistics

March 5, 2017 3:49 PM

Stanislaus County licensed to wed (03/06/17)

Bee Staff Reports

STANISLAUS COUNTY

RAMIREZ, Anna Elizabeth and MACIAS-MARTINEZ, Miguel Angel

CAHILL, Laura G. and JONES, Joshua K.

GONZALEZ, Vanessa and DE LA TORRE, Aziz

ESCARENO-ESPINDOLA, Jose and CUPA-PEREZ, Anayel

DIEGO, Stephanie J. and BROOKS, Lucas K.

JENSEN, Erik P. O. and MICKSCH, Kamonchanok

MASUI, Jennifer Linn and PICHLY IV, Andre Louis

BOND, Zachary N. and GARCIA, Blayke A.

DELA-CRUZ, Raquel F. and LOPEZ, Efrain R.

ROCHIN, Andrew R. and ZAMORA, Deangel C.

CARRANZA, Elena and MARTINEZ, Jonathan

BENNETT, Abbie Lynn and MARAVILLA, Juan J. L.

PRIESTLEY, Andrew J. and WHITE, Courtney P.

GONZALEZ-ESPNOZA, Alejandra and CACIQUE-RAMIREZ, Daniel

KAUR, Rupinder and SINGH, Narinder

ADAMS, Jeremy G. V. and BALDWIN, Bridget D.

AREVALO, Chloe J. and VARGAS, Cameron A.

MUNOZ, Rosisela and MUNOZ-BUZ, Luis Eduardo

OCHOA, Maritza C. and TORRES, Juan C.

TREJO-GIL, Jacqueline and MORENO-MARTINEZ, Marisol

CHAVEZ-GUIZAR, Diego and MADRIZ-REYNA, Maria

LAWRENCE, Louis G. and RYAN, Meredith C.

WHITLOCK, Terry Alan and ROLAND, Mandi Renee

SALAS, Dominique and GIRON, Nick Ruben Ray Jr.

SINGH, Amrik and SINGH, Jaspreet Kaur

HERNANDEZ-SANCHEZ, Juan Manuel and BUSER, Maria Ann

ORR, Kimberly Sue and BARRERA-ABARCA, Yacnael

GARGES, Cecil Ray and MILLS, Ambur Rose

YOEUN, Dena and MON, Rathanark

BUSTOS-MAGANA, Armando and GONZALEZ-DOMINGUEZ, Marta Cecilia

FLORES, Gloria M. and PEREZ, Joseph A.

DUENAS, Rosa and DURAN, Julio Adrian

FOSNAUGH, Kimberly D. and HELM, Christopher A.

WEBER, Andrew B. and BROWN, Megan Renee

NEAL, Gary J. and GREEN, Vicki R.

CALDERON, Reanna M. and ZAMORA-CABRERA, Gabriel A.

ANGELES-ALVAREZ, Maximiliano and VALLADARES-ZAVALA, Lourdes

LEBSACK, Jacob W. and MERCHANT, Sarina K.

MALDONADO, Francisco J. and TREVIZO-LOZOYA, Deisy K.

GALLEGO, Dahann S. and LOZADA, Joval M.

JONES, Adriani R. and WALKER, Dominique A.

BRUCE, Stephen A. and YEAGER, Catherine D.

LOPEZ, Alicia and HERRERA-HERRERA, Damian

RATHJEN, Lindsy S. and GAUSLING, Jordan S.

SANTANA, Maribel M. and MENDOZA-ROMERO, Saul

KRANTZ, Daphine Ann and ROHDE, Dante Norman

CRAM, Cameron B. and COLLISON, Candice M.

BROWN, Kristina L. and SHAMROCK, Sean G.

OLLIVIER, Tony C. Jr. and VALDIVIA-SEBASTAN, Daniela

VANG, Jesse Kou and THAO, Maider

HUMPHRES, Trisha and ARROYO-BUENROSTRO, Valentin

VALEO, Ryan Brooke and VIJSMA, Jillian Nichole

LUTES, Kathleen J. and WARNER, Julie E.

VILLA-VALDOVINOS, Everardo and SAUCEDO, Geraldi

VENEMA, Matthew W. and HANOG, Danielle R.

KAUFFMAN, Philip R. D. and LANGLEY, Livia R.

TEFERTILLER, Matthew L. and FOX, Stephanie L.

BARAJAS, Adilene and GOMEZ, Armando

SLACK-RICKETTS, Schuyler C.-T. and SCHUPP, Alisha A.

QUINTERO, Jessica and RIVERA-SANCHEZ, Emilia

PERKINS, Amanda S. and HOHENWARTER, Derek M.

KAUR, Gaganpreet and KANDA, Manpreet Singh

HERSMAN, Mark C. Jr. and GUZMAN, Kristina M.

GONZALES, Aaron R. and RABAGO, Miriam L.

MENDEZ, Selena Bella and PARKER, Zachary Ray

ALLEY, Michael Jared and ABELOE, Barbara Michelle

TELLO-ABALOS, Veronica and RODRIGUEZ-JUAREZ, Gerardo

SOLORIO-CEJA, Jose A. and REBOLLO-GUTIERREZ, Cinthya L.

BARRERA, Conrado and WHITE, Achoia Lovon

MARTINEZ, Roman T. and RUELAS-GALLARDO, Yosemite D.

CANTO, Nathan M. and NASCIMENTO, Deziree D.

DE LA TORRE, Stefanie S. and PINEDA-SOLORZANO, Francisco J.

ANDERSON, Randall Charles and BIGHAM, Blake Edward

