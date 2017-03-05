Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/06/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Feb. 22
MARTINEZ: Casandra and Felix Figueroa III, Modesto, girl
CALDWELL: Latayvia, Stockton, girl
Feb. 23
ALVISO: Sarah and Austin Connors, Manteca, girl
SAYLES: Thedrika and Lawrence Countee, Stockton, girl
Feb. 24
SNODGRASS: Nicole and Gregory, Ripon, boy
KAUR: Jasdeep and Varinder Khunkhun, Ceres, boy
SERRANO: Monica and Alexander Tomasino, Ceres, boy
Feb. 25
DIAZ-TAPIA: Anna and Robert Tapia, Modesto, boy
ALVAREZ: Rosa and Ricardo Elizarraraz, Modesto, girl
SALAIZ: Inez and Joseph Jr., Lathrop, girl
FILBRUN: Jessica and Todd, Escalon, boy
OLIVER: Dominique and Brian Jr., Stockton, girl
HERVIN: Yumi and Larry Zumwalt, Modesto, boy
Feb. 26
WAYMAN: Bobbi and Leonel Borges, Newman, boy
PADRON: Savannah and Tyler, Manteca, girl
Feb. 27
ACEVEDO: Ana and Daniel, Modesto, girl
DEMOULIN: Audra and Charles, Manteca, boy
CLINDANIEL: Jennifer and Branden Southards, Modesto, girl
PAZ: Xenia and Walter Barillas, Merced, girl
Comments