March 5, 2017 3:37 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/06/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Feb. 22

MARTINEZ: Casandra and Felix Figueroa III, Modesto, girl

CALDWELL: Latayvia, Stockton, girl

Feb. 23

ALVISO: Sarah and Austin Connors, Manteca, girl

SAYLES: Thedrika and Lawrence Countee, Stockton, girl

Feb. 24

SNODGRASS: Nicole and Gregory, Ripon, boy

KAUR: Jasdeep and Varinder Khunkhun, Ceres, boy

SERRANO: Monica and Alexander Tomasino, Ceres, boy

Feb. 25

DIAZ-TAPIA: Anna and Robert Tapia, Modesto, boy

ALVAREZ: Rosa and Ricardo Elizarraraz, Modesto, girl

SALAIZ: Inez and Joseph Jr., Lathrop, girl

FILBRUN: Jessica and Todd, Escalon, boy

OLIVER: Dominique and Brian Jr., Stockton, girl

HERVIN: Yumi and Larry Zumwalt, Modesto, boy

Feb. 26

WAYMAN: Bobbi and Leonel Borges, Newman, boy

PADRON: Savannah and Tyler, Manteca, girl

Feb. 27

ACEVEDO: Ana and Daniel, Modesto, girl

DEMOULIN: Audra and Charles, Manteca, boy

CLINDANIEL: Jennifer and Branden Southards, Modesto, girl

PAZ: Xenia and Walter Barillas, Merced, girl

