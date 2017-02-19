Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/20/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Feb. 8
TANIS: Charmaine Renee, Modesto, girl
Feb. 9
TAYLOR: Ashley and Rodolfo Borjon, Salida, boy
WILDMAN: Shannon, Stevinson, girl
KAPS: Christa and Jesus Carrasco-Perez, Turlock, boy
Feb. 10
FISHER: Devin and David, Turlock, boy
CERVANTES: Cecilia and Gabriel, Livingston, boy
Feb. 11
FLORES: Esperanza, Hughson, girl
Feb. 12
ECLEO: Tiffany and Victor Antinez Jr., Hilmar, twins, boys
Feb. 13
FLAHERTY: Nicole, Turlock, boy
HERNANDEZ: Coral and Nelson Diaz, Turlock, boy
MULHOLLEN: Miranda, Turlock, boy
Feb. 14
MAGALLAN-PEREZ: Maria and Francisco Bautista, Denair, girl
Feb. 15
SHRABEL: Melissa and Aaron, Denair, boy
SCHMIDT: Cheyenne, Turlock, boy
ESCOBEDO: Yadira, Ceres, girl
GARCIA: Emilia, Turlock, girl
Comments