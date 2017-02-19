Vital Statistics

February 19, 2017 2:35 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/20/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Feb. 8

TANIS: Charmaine Renee, Modesto, girl

Feb. 9

TAYLOR: Ashley and Rodolfo Borjon, Salida, boy

WILDMAN: Shannon, Stevinson, girl

KAPS: Christa and Jesus Carrasco-Perez, Turlock, boy

Feb. 10

FISHER: Devin and David, Turlock, boy

CERVANTES: Cecilia and Gabriel, Livingston, boy

Feb. 11

FLORES: Esperanza, Hughson, girl

Feb. 12

ECLEO: Tiffany and Victor Antinez Jr., Hilmar, twins, boys

Feb. 13

FLAHERTY: Nicole, Turlock, boy

HERNANDEZ: Coral and Nelson Diaz, Turlock, boy

MULHOLLEN: Miranda, Turlock, boy

Feb. 14

MAGALLAN-PEREZ: Maria and Francisco Bautista, Denair, girl

Feb. 15

SHRABEL: Melissa and Aaron, Denair, boy

SCHMIDT: Cheyenne, Turlock, boy

ESCOBEDO: Yadira, Ceres, girl

GARCIA: Emilia, Turlock, girl

Vital Statistics

