February 12, 2017 1:57 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/13/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Feb. 1

PROCTOR: Amanda and Jeremy, Pioneer, girl

ANAYA: Maria and Ricardo, Ceres, girl

NOLAZCO: Elina and Juan, Modesto, boy

LAVERY: Amber and Joshua Monroem, Empire, girl

SIMIEN-HICKS: Fe and Cebrick Brooks, Tracy, boy

Feb. 2

YOUNG: Kasey and Eric Young, Modesto, boy

HUTCHISON: Morgan, Manteca, boy

GIDDINGS: Jusie and Matthew Simmons, Modesto, girl

BROWN: Kaylee and Felipe Arellano, Ceres, girl

JAUREGUI: Griselda and Juan Medina Arias, Modesto, boy

Feb. 3

SHANDEL: Stephanie and Steven, Valley Springs, girl

VELASQUEZ: Elizabeth and Rafael Arias Chavez, Tracy, girl

MADRIGAL: Sasha and Thomas Martinez, Hughson, boy

JAMES: Tracy and Brendan, Denair, girl

PETERS: Tanday and Mark, Modesto, boy

Feb. 4

ROBINSON: Leslie and Stephen, Stockton, boy

LOPEZ: Monica and Jordan Escorcio, San Lorenzo, boy

CULBERTSON: Kaceey and Kevin, Manteca, girl

MORALES: Jessica and Octavio Flores, Ceres, boy

Feb. 5

AMEZCUA: Clementina and Jesus Murguia, Riverbank, girl

GARCIA: Mireya and Roberto, Los Banos, girl

Feb. 6

DUBOSE: Stephanie and Mark Jarvis, Tracy, boy

Feb. 7

ROBINSON: Calistra and Anthony Rodriguez, Stockton, boy

RUDEL: Nicole and Juan Garcia, Modesto, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Feb. 2

HOLDER: Ashley and Randy, Delhi, girl

MAHI: Sonia and Gurcharan, Turlock, boy

DEHAVEN: Angelina, Turlock, girl

Feb. 3

MARIA: Esthela, Turlock, boy

KAUR: Rajwinder and Gurminder Lidhar, Livingston, boy

SANDOVAL: Hilda, Turlock, girl

PIPER: Rosalie and Joshua, Turlock, girl

RIHAN: Nancy and Adris, Turlock, girl

VALDOVINOS: Obdulia and Victor Medina, Waterford, boy

Feb. 4

TOSCANO: Amelia, Hughson, girl

EQUIHUA: Lorena and Carlos, Livingston, boy

Feb. 5

NELSON: Leslie and Yaser Salem, Modesto, boy

KAUR: Sukhdip and Gurwinder Singh, Turlock, girl

Feb. 6

CANNON: Cynthina and James, Atwater, Turlock, boy

YELAMANCHILI: Maniharika and Lalitha Siva Rambilli, Keyes, boy

FORREST: Angilene Nichole, Ceres, boy

Feb. 7

HUFF: Kayla and David, Turlock, boy

OLIVARES: Monica and Francisco, Winton, girl

GUTIERREZ: Irania, Delhi, boy

Feb. 8

ALVAREZ: Trista, Turlock, girl

LUCERO: Nichole and Gabriel, Modesto, girl

Vital Statistics

