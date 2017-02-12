Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/13/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Feb. 1
PROCTOR: Amanda and Jeremy, Pioneer, girl
ANAYA: Maria and Ricardo, Ceres, girl
NOLAZCO: Elina and Juan, Modesto, boy
LAVERY: Amber and Joshua Monroem, Empire, girl
SIMIEN-HICKS: Fe and Cebrick Brooks, Tracy, boy
Feb. 2
YOUNG: Kasey and Eric Young, Modesto, boy
HUTCHISON: Morgan, Manteca, boy
GIDDINGS: Jusie and Matthew Simmons, Modesto, girl
BROWN: Kaylee and Felipe Arellano, Ceres, girl
JAUREGUI: Griselda and Juan Medina Arias, Modesto, boy
Feb. 3
SHANDEL: Stephanie and Steven, Valley Springs, girl
VELASQUEZ: Elizabeth and Rafael Arias Chavez, Tracy, girl
MADRIGAL: Sasha and Thomas Martinez, Hughson, boy
JAMES: Tracy and Brendan, Denair, girl
PETERS: Tanday and Mark, Modesto, boy
Feb. 4
ROBINSON: Leslie and Stephen, Stockton, boy
LOPEZ: Monica and Jordan Escorcio, San Lorenzo, boy
CULBERTSON: Kaceey and Kevin, Manteca, girl
MORALES: Jessica and Octavio Flores, Ceres, boy
Feb. 5
AMEZCUA: Clementina and Jesus Murguia, Riverbank, girl
GARCIA: Mireya and Roberto, Los Banos, girl
Feb. 6
DUBOSE: Stephanie and Mark Jarvis, Tracy, boy
Feb. 7
ROBINSON: Calistra and Anthony Rodriguez, Stockton, boy
RUDEL: Nicole and Juan Garcia, Modesto, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Feb. 2
HOLDER: Ashley and Randy, Delhi, girl
MAHI: Sonia and Gurcharan, Turlock, boy
DEHAVEN: Angelina, Turlock, girl
Feb. 3
MARIA: Esthela, Turlock, boy
KAUR: Rajwinder and Gurminder Lidhar, Livingston, boy
SANDOVAL: Hilda, Turlock, girl
PIPER: Rosalie and Joshua, Turlock, girl
RIHAN: Nancy and Adris, Turlock, girl
VALDOVINOS: Obdulia and Victor Medina, Waterford, boy
Feb. 4
TOSCANO: Amelia, Hughson, girl
EQUIHUA: Lorena and Carlos, Livingston, boy
Feb. 5
NELSON: Leslie and Yaser Salem, Modesto, boy
KAUR: Sukhdip and Gurwinder Singh, Turlock, girl
Feb. 6
CANNON: Cynthina and James, Atwater, Turlock, boy
YELAMANCHILI: Maniharika and Lalitha Siva Rambilli, Keyes, boy
FORREST: Angilene Nichole, Ceres, boy
Feb. 7
HUFF: Kayla and David, Turlock, boy
OLIVARES: Monica and Francisco, Winton, girl
GUTIERREZ: Irania, Delhi, boy
Feb. 8
ALVAREZ: Trista, Turlock, girl
LUCERO: Nichole and Gabriel, Modesto, girl
