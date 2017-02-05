Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/06/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Jan. 25
JONES: Kayla and Nathan Norbeck, Turlock, boy
DIAZ-DIAZ: Yolanda and Raul Gonzalez-Campos, Tracy, boy
DURAN: Melanie and Robert, Modesto, girl
Jan. 26
MENDOZA: Clarissa and Brandon, Patterson, boy
McGINNIS: Denise and Michael Gianelli, Sonora, boy
Jan. 27
XIONG: Blia and Duefant Vang, Stockton, girl
FAULKNER: Amanda and Jarrad, Salida, girl
AGUILAR: Sharrodisha and Jesse Sr., Modesto, girl
Jan. 30
LOPEZ: Nicole and Ivan Sanchez, Ceres, girl
Jan. 31
WILLIAMS: Raynisha and Robert Nakooka, Tracy, girl
AGUILAR: Lisa and Ruben Cruz, Manteca, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Jan. 25
BRITTEN: Maria and Abraham, Turlock, boy
Jan. 26
MEDEL: Silvia and Ernesto, Delhi, girl
Jan. 27
HERNANDEZ: Tania and Adrian Gomez, Delhi, boy
Jan. 28
VERBERA: Steffanie and David, Denair, boy
Jan. 29
KURUHARA: Krysta, Atwater, boy
Jan. 30
VENTURA: Ana and Salvador, Turlock, boy
BUCHANAN: Sabrina, Turlock, girl
Jan. 31
ALVAREZ: Norma, Delhi, boy
DUNAVAN: Kristal and Noah, Turlock, girl
SAMANO: Melissa and Felipe, Newman, boy
STARR: Felicity, Turlock, girl
MARTINEZ: Briana, Livingston, girl
Feb. 1
GARCIA: Vanessa, Lathrop, boy
PAEZ: Toni, Ceres, boy
AGUNDEZ: Emily, Livingston, girl
