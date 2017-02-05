Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/06/17)

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year Pause

1:01 Michelin: I Need You

0:31 GoDaddy.com: The Internet Wants You

0:31 WeatherTech: Tech Team

0:16 Tiffany & Co.: Introducing Lady Gaga

0:31 Busch beer: “BUSCHHHHH”

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

1:44 Ford: Go Further

1:42 Nintendo: Switch