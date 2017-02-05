Vital Statistics

February 5, 2017 4:36 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/06/17)

Bee Staff Reports

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Jan. 25

JONES: Kayla and Nathan Norbeck, Turlock, boy

DIAZ-DIAZ: Yolanda and Raul Gonzalez-Campos, Tracy, boy

DURAN: Melanie and Robert, Modesto, girl

Jan. 26

MENDOZA: Clarissa and Brandon, Patterson, boy

McGINNIS: Denise and Michael Gianelli, Sonora, boy

Jan. 27

XIONG: Blia and Duefant Vang, Stockton, girl

FAULKNER: Amanda and Jarrad, Salida, girl

AGUILAR: Sharrodisha and Jesse Sr., Modesto, girl

Jan. 30

LOPEZ: Nicole and Ivan Sanchez, Ceres, girl

Jan. 31

WILLIAMS: Raynisha and Robert Nakooka, Tracy, girl

AGUILAR: Lisa and Ruben Cruz, Manteca, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Jan. 25

BRITTEN: Maria and Abraham, Turlock, boy

Jan. 26

MEDEL: Silvia and Ernesto, Delhi, girl

Jan. 27

HERNANDEZ: Tania and Adrian Gomez, Delhi, boy

Jan. 28

VERBERA: Steffanie and David, Denair, boy

Jan. 29

KURUHARA: Krysta, Atwater, boy

Jan. 30

VENTURA: Ana and Salvador, Turlock, boy

BUCHANAN: Sabrina, Turlock, girl

Jan. 31

ALVAREZ: Norma, Delhi, boy

DUNAVAN: Kristal and Noah, Turlock, girl

SAMANO: Melissa and Felipe, Newman, boy

STARR: Felicity, Turlock, girl

MARTINEZ: Briana, Livingston, girl

Feb. 1

GARCIA: Vanessa, Lathrop, boy

PAEZ: Toni, Ceres, boy

AGUNDEZ: Emily, Livingston, girl

