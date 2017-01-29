Vital Statistics

January 29, 2017 5:43 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/30/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Jan. 18

GONZALEZ: Karina and Raul Tejeda, Turlock, girl

ATIENZO: Gonzala and Inez, Livingston, boy

GALVAN: Victoria, Turlock, boy

Jan. 19

PIMENTEL: Tiffany and Julian, Turlock, boy

RODRIGUEZ: Mayra and Baltazar Zambrano, Keyes, boy

Jan. 20

BRANT: Tera and Christopher, Turlock, girl

KAUR: Rupinder and Rajinder Singh, Turlock, boy

LOPEZ: Karina, Turlock, boy

HERNANDEZ: Irene and Juan, Keyes, girl

FLORES: Ana and Jose Cuevas, Turlock, girl

Jan. 21

MADRIGAL: Baneza, Newman, boy

CASAS: Crystal, Livingston, boy

SOTO: Martha and Cesar Alvarez, Waterford, boy

Jan. 22

RODRIGUEZ: Sonia and Efrain Leal, Hilmar, boy

Jan. 23

DE LA TORRE: Roxanna, Delhi, girl

GUTIERREZ: Juliette and Julio Flores, Livingston, boy

OJEDA: Ashley and Jonathan, Turlock, girl

Jan. 24

BEITBADAL: Ivian and Youssef Iesho, Turlock, girl

FARR: Katie, Turlock, boy

GARCIA: Hilda and Andy, Livingston, boy

DENIS: Alethe and Ryan, Ceres, boy

CATANO: Gabriela, Gustine, boy

GARCIA DE ALBA, Melva, Waterford, twins, boy and girl

Vital Statistics

