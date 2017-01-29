Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/30/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Jan. 18
GONZALEZ: Karina and Raul Tejeda, Turlock, girl
ATIENZO: Gonzala and Inez, Livingston, boy
GALVAN: Victoria, Turlock, boy
Jan. 19
PIMENTEL: Tiffany and Julian, Turlock, boy
RODRIGUEZ: Mayra and Baltazar Zambrano, Keyes, boy
Jan. 20
BRANT: Tera and Christopher, Turlock, girl
KAUR: Rupinder and Rajinder Singh, Turlock, boy
LOPEZ: Karina, Turlock, boy
HERNANDEZ: Irene and Juan, Keyes, girl
FLORES: Ana and Jose Cuevas, Turlock, girl
Jan. 21
MADRIGAL: Baneza, Newman, boy
CASAS: Crystal, Livingston, boy
SOTO: Martha and Cesar Alvarez, Waterford, boy
Jan. 22
RODRIGUEZ: Sonia and Efrain Leal, Hilmar, boy
Jan. 23
DE LA TORRE: Roxanna, Delhi, girl
GUTIERREZ: Juliette and Julio Flores, Livingston, boy
OJEDA: Ashley and Jonathan, Turlock, girl
Jan. 24
BEITBADAL: Ivian and Youssef Iesho, Turlock, girl
FARR: Katie, Turlock, boy
GARCIA: Hilda and Andy, Livingston, boy
DENIS: Alethe and Ryan, Ceres, boy
CATANO: Gabriela, Gustine, boy
GARCIA DE ALBA, Melva, Waterford, twins, boy and girl
