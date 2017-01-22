Vital Statistics

January 22, 2017 3:30 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/23/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Jan. 11

PROVIENCE: Amanda and Jeremiah, Lodi, girl

POSADA: Rosa and Christopher Dommermuth, Lathrop, girl

METTNER: Casey and Donald Moore, Stockton, girl

WILLIAMS: Jessica and Antonio Salazar, Hilmar, boy

KAUR: Kulwinder and Ravinder Singh, Tracy, girl

Jan. 12

GOMEZ: Luzelena and Rodolfo Ortega, Modesto, girl

Jan. 13

LEE: Carisah and Jared, Riverbank, girl

SCHIMMELFENNIG: Lisa and Brandon, Ceres, boy

Jan. 14

BODELL: Ashleigh and John Gochangco, Hughson, boy

WYCHOFF: Emilee and Michael Wilson, Modesto, boy

Jan. 15

ALLDRIN: Shelby and Jared, Oakdale, girl

Jan. 16

TUTOR: Elizabeth and Shawn Forrest, Rail Road Flat

ALVARADO: Rose and Tino Enebrad, Stockton, boy

GEE: Rebecca and James Meredith, Ceres, boy

Jan. 17

CORREA: Berenice and Robert III, Modesto, boy

LANCIERI: Lauren and Robert Koury III, Manteca, girl

CHUN: Selena and Sophal, Salida, boy

VASQUEZ: Paulina and Michael, Modesto, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Jan. 12

PACHECO: Stephanie and Paul, Hilmar boy

MARROQUIN: Soriel, Modesto, girl

CRUZ: Angelica, Turlock, girl

MARQUEZ: Allison, Ceres, boy

Jan. 13

CRUZ-VAZQUEZ: Mayra Alejandra, Ceres, girl

Jan. 14

WILLIAMS: Amber and Hugh, Turlock, girl

Jan. 15

VARGAS: Kathrin and Jose, Turlock, boy

MATTOS: Sara, Turlock, boy

Jan. 16

GREEN: Sarah and Zachary, Turlock, boy

MORENO: Alesia, Livingston, girl

Jan. 17

RAMOS: Angelica and Salvador, Hughson, boy

REYES: Erika, Ceres, boy

Jan. 18

PAZ: Maribel, Turlock, girl

Vital Statistics

