Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/23/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Jan. 11
PROVIENCE: Amanda and Jeremiah, Lodi, girl
POSADA: Rosa and Christopher Dommermuth, Lathrop, girl
METTNER: Casey and Donald Moore, Stockton, girl
WILLIAMS: Jessica and Antonio Salazar, Hilmar, boy
KAUR: Kulwinder and Ravinder Singh, Tracy, girl
Jan. 12
GOMEZ: Luzelena and Rodolfo Ortega, Modesto, girl
Jan. 13
LEE: Carisah and Jared, Riverbank, girl
SCHIMMELFENNIG: Lisa and Brandon, Ceres, boy
Jan. 14
BODELL: Ashleigh and John Gochangco, Hughson, boy
WYCHOFF: Emilee and Michael Wilson, Modesto, boy
Jan. 15
ALLDRIN: Shelby and Jared, Oakdale, girl
Jan. 16
TUTOR: Elizabeth and Shawn Forrest, Rail Road Flat
ALVARADO: Rose and Tino Enebrad, Stockton, boy
GEE: Rebecca and James Meredith, Ceres, boy
Jan. 17
CORREA: Berenice and Robert III, Modesto, boy
LANCIERI: Lauren and Robert Koury III, Manteca, girl
CHUN: Selena and Sophal, Salida, boy
VASQUEZ: Paulina and Michael, Modesto, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Jan. 12
PACHECO: Stephanie and Paul, Hilmar boy
MARROQUIN: Soriel, Modesto, girl
CRUZ: Angelica, Turlock, girl
MARQUEZ: Allison, Ceres, boy
Jan. 13
CRUZ-VAZQUEZ: Mayra Alejandra, Ceres, girl
Jan. 14
WILLIAMS: Amber and Hugh, Turlock, girl
Jan. 15
VARGAS: Kathrin and Jose, Turlock, boy
MATTOS: Sara, Turlock, boy
Jan. 16
GREEN: Sarah and Zachary, Turlock, boy
MORENO: Alesia, Livingston, girl
Jan. 17
RAMOS: Angelica and Salvador, Hughson, boy
REYES: Erika, Ceres, boy
Jan. 18
PAZ: Maribel, Turlock, girl
